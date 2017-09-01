ESPNU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

ESPNU may not be the most popular of sports channels, but college football fans are certainly going to find it useful during the 2017 season, as games will be televised on the tertiary ESPN channel all year long.

While people with a cable subscription can watch a live stream of ESPNU through WatchESPN, those who have–or want to–cut the cable cord can watch the channel online through an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to a handful of channels for a monthly fee.

And with the steady rise of these services, cable-cutters have plenty of different options to choose from: Sling TV is is the cheapest way to watch ESPNU without cable, while services such as DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue also offer different pros and cons. And if you want to test them out, they all offer a free trial.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching ESPNU on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” bundle at just $20 per month, while ESPNU is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on for another $5 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange” plus the “Sports Extra” add-on:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra; can sign in with Sling TV credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package and add-ons you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package costs $20 per month, while the “Sports Extra” add-on is $5 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate over to ESPNU to watch live or on-demand content. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels + Fire TV Offer: DirecTV Now

The cheapest DirecTV Now bundle that includes ESPNU is “Just Right,” which costs $50 per month.

That’s obviously a steep price point, but it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger cable-like package of channels, included DVR (currently in Beta stage), the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Just Right” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 80-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $50 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; can sign in with DirecTV Now credentials on WatchESPN app; offer for free Amazon Fire TV

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want You can add the Fire TV during the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Just Right” package costs $50 per month, while there are other options for $35 (doesn’t include ESPNU), $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on your comptuer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Streams At Once: PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue is somewhere in the middle on the price vs. quantity of channels spectrum. Its cheapest package with ESPNU is “Core,” which, at $44.99, is more expensive than Sling TV but doesn’t have as many channels as DirecTV Now.

Still, it does have some compelling advantages, as DVR is included and users can watch on five separate devices at once, which is more than any other streaming device.

Here’s a look at the “Core” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $44.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels); can sign in with PS Vue credentials on WatchESPN app

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website

2. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Core” package is $44.99 per month, while there are other options at $39.99 (doesn’t include ESPNU), $54.99 or $74.99 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here