How to Watch Blazers Games Online Without Cable in 2017-18

Getting rid of cable doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2017-18 NBA season. You can still watch a legal live stream, whether it’s on your computer, phone, tablet or other streaming device.

Blazers games this season (complete schedule can be found here) will be broadcast on either NBC Sports Northwest (local), ESPN (national), TNT (national), NBA TV (national) or ABC (national). Fortunately for cable-cutters, all of these channels can be watched online via a cable-free, live-streaming service.

There are several different options, and which one you choose will depend on where you live.

For games that are locally televised (if you’re in the Blazers market):

Fubo TV’s “Fubo Premier” package includes NBC Sports Northwest and NBA TV.

For games that are nationally televised:

DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” package includes ESPN (and ESPN3 for ABC games) and TNT, while the “Go Big” package adds NBA TV.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package includes ESPN (and ESPN3 for ABC games) and TNT, while the “Sports Extra” add-on has NBA TV.

For games that are locally televised (if you aren’t in the Blazers market):

NBA League Pass will allow you to watch all non-nationally televised, out-of-market games.

You can sign up for any of these services via the above links, and all with the exception of NBA League Pass offer a free seven-day trial, so you can try them out at no risk. Or, you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what’s included, what devices you can watch on, and pricing information:

Local Games if You’re in the Blazers Market: Fubo TV

How to Sign Up: Click here to go to the Fubo TV website. Click on “Start 7 Day Free Trial”, create an account, and choose the channel package you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before seven days

Price: $19.99 per month for the first 2 months; $39.99 per month after that

Blazers Channels Included: NBC Sports Northwest, NBA TV

Total Channels Included: 70-plus

Apps You Can Use Your Credentials to Watch Games On: FuboTV

Where You Can Watch: FuboTV website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku. More information can be found here

Nationally Televised Games: DirecTV Now

How to Sign Up: Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now”, create an account, and choose the channel package you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before seven days

Price: $35 per month for “Live a Little”; $50 per month for “Just Right”; $60 per month for “Go Big”; $70 per month for “Gotta Have It”

Blazers Channels Included: ESPN (all packages) ESPN3 for ABC games (all packages), TNT (all packages), NBA TV (“Go Big” and up)

Total Channels Included: 60-plus in “Live a Little”; 80-plus in “Just Right”; 100-plus in “Go Big”; 120-plus in “Gotta Have It”

Apps You Can Use Your Credentials to Watch Games On: DirecTV Now, WatchESPN

Where You Can Watch: DirecTV Now website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One (WatchESPN app only), PS4 (WatchESPN app only). More information can be found here

Nationally Televised Games: Sling TV

How to Sign Up: Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free”, create an account, and choose the channel package you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before seven days

Price: $20 per month for “Sling Orange”; $5 per month for “Sports Extra” add-on

Blazers Channels Included: ESPN (“Sling Orange”) ESPN3 for ABC games (“Sling Orange”), TNT (“Sling Orange”), NBA TV (“Sports Extra” add-on)

Total Channels Included: 30-plus in “Sling Orange”; 14 in the “Sports Extra” add-on

Apps You Can Use Your Credentials to Watch Games On: DirecTV Now, WatchESPN

Where You Can Watch: Sling TV website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PS4 (WatchESPN app only). More information can be found here

Local Games if You’re Outside the Blazers Market: NBA League Pass

If you’re outside of the Blazers market, you can watch all non-nationally televised games via NBA League Pass.

How to Sign Up: Click here to go to the NBA League Pass website. Click on “Get Started”, create an account, and choose the subscription you want

Price: $199.99 for the season to watch all teams; or $119.99 for the season to watch one team

Apps You Can Use Your Credentials to Watch Games On: NBA app

Where You Can Watch: NBA.com website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4. More information can be found here