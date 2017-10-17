NBA on TNT Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The NBA is back, which means TNT once again becomes one of the most important channels on the guide. Not only will TNT have multiple games per week, but “Inside the NBA” with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson is must-watch TV.

Fortunately for those of you who don’t have cable, you can still watch NBA games and “Inside the NBA” online via one of the following cable-free, live-streaming services:

DirecTV Now: All four channel packages include TNT

Sling TV: Both base channel packages include TNT

You can sign up for a free seven-day trial of either of these services via the above links, so you can try them out at no risk. Or, you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what’s included, what devices you can watch on, and pricing information:

DirecTV Now

How to Sign Up: Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now”, create an account, and choose the channel package you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before seven days

Price: $35 per month for “Live a Little”; $50 per month for “Just Right”; $60 per month for “Go Big”; $70 per month for “Gotta Have It”

Total Channels Included: 60-plus in “Live a Little”; 80-plus in “Just Right”; 100-plus in “Go Big”; 120-plus in “Gotta Have It”. All include TNT

Where You Can Watch: DirecTV Now website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku. More information can be found here

Sling TV

How to Sign Up: Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free”, create an account, and choose the channel package you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before seven days

Price: $20 per month for “Sling Orange”; $25 per month for “Sling Blue”; $40 per month for “Sling Orange + Blue”

Total Channels Included: 30-plus in “Sling Orange”; 40-plus in “Sling Blue”. Both include TNT

Where You Can Watch: Sling TV website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PS4 (WatchESPN app only). More information can be found here