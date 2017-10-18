How to Watch Spurs Games Online Without Cable in 2017-18

Getting rid of cable doesn’t mean you have to miss out on watching the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017-18 NBA season. You can still watch a legal live stream of any game, whether it’s on your computer, phone, tablet or other streaming device.

Spurs games this season (complete schedule can be found here) will be broadcast on either Fox Sports Southwest (local), ESPN (national), TNT (national), NBA TV (national) or ABC (national). Fortunately for cable-cutters, all of these channels can be watched online via a cable-free, live-streaming service.

There are several different options, depending on where you live.

For games that are nationally televised or games that are locally televised and you’re in the Spurs market:

DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” package includes ESPN (and ESPN3 for ABC games), and TNT. Fox Sports Southwest is in the “Just Right” and higher packages, and NBA TV is in “Go Big” and higher packages.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package includes ESPN (and ESPN3 for ABC games) and TNT, while the “Sports Extra” add-on has NBA TV. Fox Sports Southwest is included in the “Sling Blue” package

For games that are locally televised and you aren’t in the Spurs market:

NBA League Pass will allow you to watch all non-nationally televised, out-of-market games.

You can sign up for any of these services via the above links, and all with the exception of NBA League Pass offer a free seven-day trial, so you can try them out at no risk. Or, you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what’s included, what devices you can watch on, and pricing information:

Nationally Televised Games & Local Games if You’re in the Spurs Market: DirecTV Now

How to Sign Up: Go to the DirecTV Now website. Select “Start your free trial now”, create an account, and choose the channel package you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before seven days

Price: $35 per month for “Live a Little”; $50 per month for “Just Right”; $60 per month for “Go Big”; $70 per month for “Gotta Have It”

Spurs Channels Included: ESPN (all packages) ESPN3 for ABC games (all packages), TNT (all packages), Fox Sports Southwest (“Just Right” and up), NBA TV (“Go Big” and up)

Total Channels Included: 60-plus in “Live a Little”; 80-plus in “Just Right”; 100-plus in “Go Big”; 120-plus in “Gotta Have It”

Cheapest Package to Get Every Spurs Game: “Just Right” at $50 per month if you’re in the Spurs market (NBA TV games are also broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest, so you technically don’t need it if you’re local)

Apps You Can Use Your Credentials to Watch Games On: DirecTV Now, WatchESPN

Where You Can Watch: DirecTV Now website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One (WatchESPN app only), PS4 (WatchESPN app only). More information can be found here

Nationally Televised Games & Local Games if You’re in the Spurs Market: Sling TV

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website. Select “Watch Now 7 Days Free”, create an account, and choose the channel package you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but you won’t be charged if you cancel before seven days

Price: $20 per month for “Sling Orange”; $25 per month for “Sling Blue”; $40 per month for “Sling Orange + Blue”; $5 or $10 per month for “Sports Extra” add-on, depending on base bundle

Spurs Channels Included: ESPN (“Sling Orange”) ESPN3 for ABC games (“Sling Orange”), TNT (“Sling Orange”), Fox Sports Southwest (“Sling Blue” or “Sling Orange + Blue”), NBA TV (“Sports Extra” add-on)

Total Channels Included: 30-plus in “Sling Orange”; 14 in the “Sports Extra” add-on

Cheapest Package to Get Every Spurs Game: “Sling Orange + Blue” at $40 per month if you’re in the Spurs market (NBA TV games are also broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest, so you technically don’t need it if you’re local)

Apps You Can Use Your Credentials to Watch Games On: DirecTV Now, WatchESPN

Where You Can Watch: Sling TV website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PS4 (WatchESPN app only). More information can be found here

Local Games if You’re Outside the Spurs Market: NBA League Pass

If you’re outside of the Spurs market, you can watch all non-nationally televised games via NBA League Pass.

How to Sign Up: Go to the NBA League Pass website. Select “Get Started”, create an account, and choose the subscription you want

Price: $199.99 for the season to watch all teams; or $119.99 for the season to watch one team

Apps You Can Use Your Credentials to Watch Games On: NBA app

Where You Can Watch: NBA.com website, Android smartphones and tablets, Apple smartphones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4. More information can be found here