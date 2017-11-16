Titans vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free

“Thursday Night Football” heads to Pittsburgh in Week 11, as the 7-2 Steelers host the 6-3 Tennessee Titans in a matchup that will have significant AFC playoff ramifications. On average, mid-week football has been much more entertaining this year than in season’s past, and with both of these teams carrying four-game winning streaks, this promises to be another good one.

Preview

You’d have to go back more than a month–October 8–to find the last time either of these teams lost a game. Of course, despite each team reeling off four consecutive wins since both losing on that date, neither has been overly dominant during that stretch.

The Titans’ most recent four wins have included a three-point victory over the winless Browns, a three-point win at home against the inconsistent Ravens, and a four-point win at home against the Bengals that was fueled by a last-minute touchdown. The Steelers, meanwhile, have had three of their four wins during their current winning streak come by a touchdown or less, including a narrow three-point win against the hapless Colts in a game they trailed by 14 in the second half.

“There was a lot of negativity that we will talk about,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after last week’s game. “But we’ll talk about negativity with a win. That’s my preference.”

Both teams will agree on that last point. Even if they aren’t blowing teams out, they are winning games, and they’re both in playoff position, with the Steelers leading the AFC North and the Titans leading the AFC South. And ultimately, that’s all that matters.

But despite both of these squads looking like potential playoff teams, the oddsmakers still favor Pittsburgh by seven points. It makes sense, as the Steelers are at home, where they typically much more dangerous, and they’re one of just four teams in the NFL to rank in the Top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders’ metrics. The Titans, on the other hand, are just 16th and 23rd, respectively, in those rankings.

Still, on short rest, with both teams looking to prove themselves as legitimate AFC contenders, anything is possible. That makes this one of the most compelling matchups of Week 11.