9 Best Pool Cues for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you’re new to the game of pool (or billiards), you’ve probably figured out that it’s not as easy as it looks. And like any sport, you don’t need to rush into it and buy the most expensive equipment available believing that’ll turn you into a pro overnight. If you’re a beginner, you’ll need to learn the game and technique first. Billiards is no different. If you’re a new or casual player, you’ll probably want to start with something simple. And, of course, at a reasonable price.

So what are the best pool cues for beginners? We’ve come up with a list below to help you make your decision a bit easier. Keep reading to see our recommendations of the most popular pool sticks available today.