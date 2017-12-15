9 Best Pool Cues for Beginners: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you’re new to the game of pool (or billiards), you’ve probably figured out that it’s not as easy as it looks. And like any sport, you don’t need to rush into it and buy the most expensive equipment available believing that’ll turn you into a pro overnight. If you’re a beginner, you’ll need to learn the game and technique first. Billiards is no different. If you’re a new or casual player, you’ll probably want to start with something simple. And, of course, at a reasonable price.
So what are the best pool cues for beginners? We’ve come up with a list below to help you make your decision a bit easier. Keep reading to see our recommendations of the most popular pool sticks available today.
Viper Commercial 1-Piece Hardwood Pool House CuePrice: $21.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Covered in 9 coats of varnish to prevent warping
- 13mm Le Pro leather tip
- Excellent grip thanks to the solid wood construction
- Some users felt the wood was too light and fragile
- Some users felt the sticks warped too easily
- Doesn't include a case
The Viper Commercial 1-Piece Hardwood Billiard/Pool House Cue is geared toward the entry-level and casual player, but designed for high volume use. It’s one-piece and made of durable hardwood, then covered in 9 coats of varnish to prevent warping. Or, in other words, to ensure the pool stick maintains its straightness. A warped cue will lead to inconsistent, weak shots.
The stick is available in 4 different sizes. The 36-inch, also known as the “shorty,” and the 48-inch are best for smaller hands, children, and pool tables in tight spaces, while the 52- and 57-inch sticks are suited for adults. The cue weights will vary depending on the size.
The cue is complete with a 13mm Le Pro leather tip and an ABS bumper at the bottom of the butt.
Find more Viper Commercial 1-Piece Hardwood Pool House Cue information and reviews here.
EastPoint Sports Deluxe Wood Billiard CuePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2-piece with aluminum joint system for easy attachment
- Nylon grip offers comfort and better control
- Excellent curing to help prevent warping
- Some users felt the tip wasn’t very good quality
- Some users said grip unraveled after a short time
- Doesn't include a case
The Deluxe Wood Billiard Cue from Eastwood Sports is a durable and high-performance stick that comes at a bargain price. It’s a 2-piece cue with an aluminum joint system to attach it. It’s available in solid maple or wood, and each measures 57 inches. The wood cue weighs 19 ounces, the solid maple 19.1.
Both the maple and wood sticks have nylon handles which promote a solid grip and comfort. The wood stick has two-tone colors with vivid decals, while the Canadian maple cue is thoroughly cured to help prevent warping. The maple cue has a high performance rating of 80,
Find more EastPoint Sports Deluxe Wood Billiard Cue information and reviews here.
AB Earth 2-Piece Pool CuePrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of Canadian AAAA Maple, which has dried naturally for 2 years
- Irish linen wrap for ergonomic grip and comfort
- Decorative, colorful decals on butt add to the stylish design
- Some might find the Irish linen wrap a little slippery
- Some users thought the tip wasn’t durable
- Some felt the cue warped too quickly
Robust capsule review text. Each cue features a 13mm glue on tip with a high density ferrule (which is the white piece just below the tip), a quality wood shaft and an Irish Linen wrap on the handles.
The cue is available in 15 different color patterns and each is 57 inches long. The weight will vary between 19 and 21 ounces, depending on the style you choose. And each butt is artfully decorated for a stylish look. The purchase also includes a 1-year quality warranty.
Find more AB Earth 2-Piece Pool Cue/Pool Stick Ergonomic Design Hardwood Canadian Maple Billiard Cue information and reviews here.
Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool CuesPrice: $87.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in a set of 4, each with different weights (18, 19, 20, 21 ounces)
- Made of hardwood Canadian maple for added durability and strength
- 13mm fiber ferrule leather tip (glue on) and Irish linen wraps
- Some users felt the tips were too hard
- Irish Linen wrap handles are sometimes prone to unraveling
- On the pricey side
Iszy Billiards’ 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Cue Sticks come in a set of 4, all measuring 58 inches. Each cue also has a different weight at 18, 19, 20, and 21 ounces. This is will come in handy for new players as you can use all of them to get a feel of what weight works best for you. And the fact that there are 4 sticks in the bundle means it’s perfect for families.
Each is made of durable Canadian maple wood and feature a 13mm fiber ferrule with glue-on leather tips. The two pieces attach with a steel joint and all of the cues have Irish linen wraps on the handles for added comfort and grip. This set is available in 7 different color styles.
Iszy Billiards is a reputable company and has some of the best pool cues for beginners.
Find more Iszy Billiards 58-Inch 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue Billiard Table Sticks — Set of 4 information and reviews here.
Mizerak Shorty Cue, 40 InchPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for tables in tight spaces or smaller children
- Great for jump shots
- 1-piece construction features a 12mm ferrule with a leather tip
- Probably best suited for tighter spaces and beginners only
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Some users felt the tip wasn't very effective
The “Shorty” Cue from Mizerak isn’t for everyone, but there are moments when everyone can use it. At just 40 inches long (and it weighs just under 10 ounces), the one-piece stick perfect for young children who are just learning how to play. The kids can learn proper form and gain some experience then move to a longer cue.
But it can also come in handy for adults. If you’re playing on a table in a tight spot like close to a wall, the longer sticks can be detrimental to your shots, so this cue might be more useful. And the shorty can be used on jump shots as the smaller size is easier to control. It’s made of hardwood and has a 12mm ferrule with a leather tip.
Find more Mizerak Shorty Cue, 40 Inch information and reviews here.
Billiard Depot Set of 6 House/Bar Pool CuesPrice: No price availableAmazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each butt features a unique, colorful design
- 13mm leather cue tips for great feel
- Durable harwood shaft promotes longevity
- All 6 cues are the same weight
- Durability could be an issue
- Doesn't come with a case or rack
The Set of 6 House/Bar Pool Cues from Billiard Depot is all about value. You get 6 cues for roughly $80. These are probably best suited for residential use or for the new player, but you likely aren’t going to find a deal like this for that many cues.
Each stick is of 2-piece construction, measuring 58 inches long and weighing about 19 ounces. Each stick has 13mm leather cue tips and durable hardwood shafts. And the butts have vibrant, colorful designs for an appealing look.
Find more Billiard Depot Set of 6 House/Bar Pool Cues information and reviews here.
Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool CuePrice: $29.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of hardwood Canadian maple for added durability
- Steel joint makes it easy to attach and detach
- Features 13mm fiber ferrule with a glue-on leather tip
- Some users felt the cue warped too quickly
- Some users felt the factory tip was too hard
- Stick is 58 inches, so it might be too long for shorter players
The Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue is solidly-built and comes in a variety of color (7 different styles) and weight options so the beginners can get a feel of what stick they’re most comfortable and consistent with. While all of the cues are 58 inches long, the available weights of the cues are 18 ounces, 19 ounces, 20 ounces, and 21 ounces.
Each stick is made of hardwood Canadian maple wood and attach with a steel joint. They also feature a 13mm fiber ferrule, a glue-on tip, an Irish Linen wrap on the handle, and a protective bumper at the bottom of the butt.
Find more Iszy Billiards 2-Piece Hardwood Canadian Maple Pool Cue information and reviews here.
Cuesoul Maple Pool Cue KitPrice: $50.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a cue carry bag, shaft and joint protectors, and a billiard towel
- Durable carbon fiber ferrule for excellent feel
- Attaches with a stainless steel joint and has Irish linen wraps
- 21 ounce weight might be too heavy for some
- On the pricey side for 1 pool stick
- Some users felt the cue warped too quickly
The Cuesoul Maple Pool Cue Kit not only includes a quality pool stick, but it includes a few other bonus items. You’ll get a billiards towel, a blue carrying case, and shaft and joint protectors. So everything you need to take your game on the road and to be sure your cue is protected. So when it comes to full kits, the Cuesol bundle is one of the best pool cues for beginners.
The 57-inch stick weighs 21 ounces and is available in 4 different color styles. It’s a durable cue with the butt being made of dried hardwood and the shaft is kiln dried North American maple wood.
Other features include a stainless steel joint for easy attaching, a carbon fiber ferrule with 13mm layered leather tip, an Irish Linen wrap handle, and attractive finish and designs on the butt.
Find more Cuesoul Maple Pool Cue Kit information and reviews here.
Valley House Bar Pool Cue SticksPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Polycarbonate high density ferrule for maximum feel on contact
- Designed to last over time
- Each stick is a different weight (18, 19, 20, 21 ounces)
- Some users reported they didn’t receive sticks with described weights
- On the pricey side
- Wood construction not as durable as Maple wood
The Valley-Dynamo House Bar Pool Sticks is another set ideal for families as you have the option to get 4 or 8 cues. Each stick is 58 inches long. If you get the 4-pack, you’ll receive an 18, 19, 20, and 21 ounce stick. If you choose the 8-cue bundle, you’ll get 2 of each weight.
Each stick is 1-piece and made of durable, high quality wood. They also feature a polycarbonate, high density ferrule with a 13mm glue-on tip. Whether you're at home or out on the town playing, the Valley pool cues are sure to have you at the top of your game.
Find more Valley House Bar Pool Cue Sticks information and reviews here.
