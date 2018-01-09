Andy Pappanastos Hooks Two Kicks in National Championship

Getty

Poor Andy Pappanastos.

The redshirt junior missed two field goals in the national championship Monday night, including one as time expired in regulation.

NO GOOD! PAPPANASTOS HAS MISSED IT! Overtime we go #CFPChampionship pic.twitter.com/iPsT8v9cwY — David Brigido (@dbrigido2) January 9, 2018

A Montgomery, Alabama native, Pappanastos started his college career at Ole Miss before transferring to Alabama. It would be a lot easier if he were from a different state.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Pappanastos was 13-for-13 on kicks from 36 yards or less in his career before the final kick of regulation. Like his first miss early in the game, Pappanastos yanked the kick way wide of the left upright.

When Pappanastos jumped schools, he mentioned that Nick Saban wanted him because of his experience.

“He likes the fact that I already have experience kicking in the SEC,” Pappanastos told reporters after his transfer.

It’s a tough spot for Pappanastos, who is actually Alabama’s backup kicker. He’s in for the injured Adam Griffith, who was on pace to become the leading scorer in Alabama history. But Griffith revealed he was playing through a stress fracture in his back, and was eventually shut down for the season.

Because it’s Alabama, it ultimately didn’t matter. After taking a bad sack, Tua Tagovailoa hit Devonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown to win the national title.