How to Watch ‘Big Papi Needs a Job’ Live Stream Online

Now in his second offseason without baseball to worry about, former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is looking for something to do. Reality television seems like a reasonable avenue for the always sociable Ortiz, who stars in the new series, “Big Papi Needs a Job.” If you couldn’t figure it out from the title, it’s about Big Papi looking for a job.

Airing on Fusion, the series premieres on Wednesday, January 31, at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable subscription that includes Fusion, you can either watch a live stream of episodes live as they air, or you can watch episodes on-demand, by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services: FuboTV, DirecTV Now or Sling TV.

All of them cost a monthly fee, but they also all come with free trials, allowing you to see what service best fits your streaming needs. Here’s everything you need to know about what these services provide, and how to sign up to watch “Big Papi Needs a Job”:

Fubo TV

Though it originally started as a streaming service aimed at international sports fans, Fubo TV has grown into a major contender among the OTT streaming companies, as it now includes a handful of both sports and entertainment channels, including Fusion. Moreover, it has the lowest price point among all services, as it normally costs $39.99 per month but is being offered at $19.99 for the first two months. Considering that package includes 70-plus channels, that’s by far the best deal in terms of most channels for your dollar. Here’s everything you need to know about Fubo TV:

Total Channels Included: Fubo Premier: 70-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here.

Price: Fubo Premier: $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $39.99 per month after that.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; Cloud-DVR is included, while extra DVR space is an extra $9.99 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Fusion is included in the main bundle, “Fubo Premier”–and any other extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, while Fusion is included in three of them: “Just Right” at $50 per month, “Go Big” at $60 per month, or “Gotta Have It” at $70 per month. That’s an expensive price-point, but you can also get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay one month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Fusion is included in “Just Right”, “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It”–and add the free Roku if you want to prepay a month. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website, then either navigate to Fusion to watch live, or search for “Big Papi Needs a Job” to watch on-demand. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, the Sling Orange base package plus News Extra add-on will get you Fusion and will cost a total of $25 per month. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month (News Extra is $5 per month) | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Fusion is included in the Sling Orange plus News Extra bundle–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and either go to Fusion to watch live or search for “Big Papi Needs a Job” to watch on-demand. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.