Sandgren vs Chung Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In one of the more unlikely Australian Open quarterfinal matchups, American Tennys Sandgren is set to take on 21-year-old South Korean Hyeon Chung. Sandgren, ranked 97th in the world, had never been past the first round at a Grand Slam before this week, while the World No. 58 Chung entered Melbourne had won just five career Grand Slam matches leading up to this. It’s been a wild run for both men, and it’s going to continue into the semis for one of them.

If you live in the United States, here’s everything you need to know to watch a live stream of the compelling quarterfinal match:

Preview

No one expected Sandgren or Chung to still be playing at this point in the tournament, but it’s not like they’ve just been benefactors of a lucky draw. Sandgren’s road to the quarters included a straight-set victory over No. 9 seed Stan Wawrinka in the second round and a five-set victory over No. 5 Dominic Thiem in the fourth round, while Chung’s last two matchups have seen him take down No. 4 Alexander Zverev in five sets and six-time Australian Open champ Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

“Amazing performance,” said Djokovic after the loss. “He was a better player on the court tonight. He deserved to win, no question about it. Whenever he was in trouble, he came up with some unbelievable shots.”

Combined, the three wins over Top 10 players (two for Sandgren, one for Chung) are the first three such accomplishments for these two, which is fairly amazing on such a massive stage. And just to add to the intrigue, this will be the second matchup between them already this year, as Chung took down Sandgren in straight sets in Auckland a couple of weeks ago.

So maybe it’s not quite Federer vs Nadal, but it’s still a really intriguing and fun matchup between the two biggest surprises of the tournament.