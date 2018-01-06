ESPNEWS Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Though ESPN and ESPN2 get most of the attention, the rest of ESPN’s family of network, such as ESPNEWS, still often have programming worth watching. And even if you’ve cut the cable cord or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch this channel–and all of ESPN’s channels–live by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Moreover, with the steady rise in popularity of these services, there are a couple of different ones that include ESPNEWS that you can choose from: DirecTV Now has a couple of different deals that make it worth your while to sign up now, while Sling TV is the cheapest option for the long-term. Both of them cost a monthly fee that depends on what channel package you select, but they also come with a free trial, allowing you to test them out and see which one fits your streaming needs best. With that in mind, here’s a complete rundown of what these live streaming services provide, how to sign up, and how to start watching ESPNEWS on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages. ESPN and ESPN 2 are included in all of them, while ESPNEWS is a part of “Just Right,” “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It”. The cheapest of those three is $50 per month, but there are two potential deals when signing up that will make it worth your while: You can either get $25 off your first month when you enter promo code “YESNOW”, or you can get a free Amazon Fire TV when you prepay for two months. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus, including ESPNEWS | Go Big: 100-plus, including ESPNEWS | Gotta Have It: 120-plus, including ESPNEWS | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–“Just Right,” “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” include ESPNEWS–and add the free Fire TV if you want to prepay two months (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “YESNOW” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, the cheapest channel bundle, “Sling Orange”, is just $20 per month and includes both ESPN and ESPN2. Then, if you want ESPNEWS, that’s part of the “Sports Extra” add-on at another $5 per month. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue | Sports Extra add-on: 14 when added to Sling Orange and 11 when added to Sling Blue | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month | Sports Extra add-on: $5 per month when added to Sling Orange or $10 per month when added to Sling Blue

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–Sling Orange plus the Sports Extra add-on will get you ESPNEWS–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.