NBA All-Star Voting Results 2018: Starters, Rosters & Captains

Getty

NBA fans have a better sense of the 2018 NBA All-Star rosters tonight, as the 10 starters were announced on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off on Thursday night.

For the first time in the game’s history, the teams will be selected like a fantasy draft rather than via the traditional conference affiliation. LeBron James and Steph Curry were the top two players in the fan voting, and will be the two captains picking the teams. James and Curry will draft their teams and the squads will be announced on Thursday, January 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The players that make the All-Star game rosters will be determined based on a combination of the fan voting, players and basketball media. Here’s how NBA.com explains the process.

The 10 starters – two guards and three frontcourt players per conference – will continue to be chosen by a combination of fans (50 percent of the vote), current players (25 percent) and basketball media (25 percent). The NBA’s head coaches will still select the 14 reserves, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position in their respective conferences.

The final captain spot came down to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Curry. One interesting difference, the media voted Kristaps Porzingis as a starter over Joel Embiid. The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT.

Here’s a look at the 10 starters for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. The actual teams will be determined after the draft.

NBA All-Star Starters 2018

PLAYERS TEAM CONFERENCE LeBron James (Captain), Cavs TBD East Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks TBD East Joel Embiid, Sixers TBD East DeMar DeRozan, Raptors TBD East Kyrie Irving, Celtics TBD East Steph Curry (Captain), Warriors TBD West James Harden, Rockets TBD West Kevin Durant, Warriors TBD West Anthony Davis, Pelicans TBD West DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans TBD West

NBA Media Voted Starters 2018

Here’s a look at how the media voted the top five players in the East and West, which makes up a percentage of how the final rosters are determined.

PLAYERS TEAM CONFERENCE LeBron James (Captain) TBD East Giannis Antetokounmpo TBD East Kristaps Porzingis TBD East Kyrie Irving TBD East DeMar DeRozan TBD East Kevin Durant TBD West James Harden TBD West Steph Curry TBD West Anthony Davis TBD West LaMarcus Aldridge TBD West

NBA Fan Voted Starters 2018

PLAYERS TEAM CONFERENCE LeBron James (Captain) TBD East Giannis Antetokounmpo TBD East Joel Embiid TBD East Kyrie Irving TBD East DeMar DeRozan TBD East Steph Curry (Captain) TBD West Kevin Durant TBD West Manu Ginobili TBD West Draymond Green TBD West Anthony Davis TBD West

NBA Fan Voting Results 2018: Western Conference

Here’s a look at the vote tallies for the fan voting which determined a percentage of the starters. The fan starters are in bold.

PLAYER POSITION VOTES Kevin Durant Frontcourt 2,238,406 Draymond Green Frontcourt 1,135,478 Anthony Davis Frontcourt 1,008,230 DeMarcus Cousins Frontcourt 922,269 Paul George Frontcourt 881,287 Steph Curry Guard 2,379,494 Manu Ginobili Guard 1,808,860 James Harden Guard 1,486,830 Russell Westbrook Guard 1,241,129 Klay Thompson Guard 1,239,768

NBA Fan Voting Results 2018: Eastern Conference

Here’s a look at the vote tallies for the fan voting which determined a percentage of the starters. The fan starters are in bold.