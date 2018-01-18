NBA All-Star Voting Results 2018: Starters, Rosters & Captains

NBA fans have a better sense of the 2018 NBA All-Star rosters tonight, as the 10 starters were announced on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off on Thursday night.
For the first time in the game’s history, the teams will be selected like a fantasy draft rather than via the traditional conference affiliation. LeBron James and Steph Curry were the top two players in the fan voting, and will be the two captains picking the teams. James and Curry will draft their teams and the squads will be announced on Thursday, January 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern.
The players that make the All-Star game rosters will be determined based on a combination of the fan voting, players and basketball media. Here’s how NBA.com explains the process.
The 10 starters – two guards and three frontcourt players per conference – will continue to be chosen by a combination of fans (50 percent of the vote), current players (25 percent) and basketball media (25 percent). The NBA’s head coaches will still select the 14 reserves, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position in their respective conferences.
The final captain spot came down to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Curry. One interesting difference, the media voted Kristaps Porzingis as a starter over Joel Embiid. The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT.
Here’s a look at the 10 starters for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. The actual teams will be determined after the draft.
NBA All-Star Starters 2018
|PLAYERS
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|LeBron James (Captain), Cavs
|TBD
|East
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
|TBD
|East
|Joel Embiid, Sixers
|TBD
|East
|DeMar DeRozan, Raptors
|TBD
|East
|Kyrie Irving, Celtics
|TBD
|East
|Steph Curry (Captain), Warriors
|TBD
|West
|James Harden, Rockets
|TBD
|West
|Kevin Durant, Warriors
|TBD
|West
|Anthony Davis, Pelicans
|TBD
|West
|DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans
|TBD
|West
NBA Media Voted Starters 2018
Here’s a look at how the media voted the top five players in the East and West, which makes up a percentage of how the final rosters are determined.
|PLAYERS
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|LeBron James (Captain)
|TBD
|East
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|TBD
|East
|Kristaps Porzingis
|TBD
|East
|Kyrie Irving
|TBD
|East
|DeMar DeRozan
|TBD
|East
|Kevin Durant
|TBD
|West
|James Harden
|TBD
|West
|Steph Curry
|TBD
|West
|Anthony Davis
|TBD
|West
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|TBD
|West
NBA Fan Voted Starters 2018
|PLAYERS
|TEAM
|CONFERENCE
|LeBron James (Captain)
|TBD
|East
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|TBD
|East
|Joel Embiid
|TBD
|East
|Kyrie Irving
|TBD
|East
|DeMar DeRozan
|TBD
|East
|Steph Curry (Captain)
|TBD
|West
|Kevin Durant
|TBD
|West
|Manu Ginobili
|TBD
|West
|Draymond Green
|TBD
|West
|Anthony Davis
|TBD
|West
NBA Fan Voting Results 2018: Western Conference
Here’s a look at the vote tallies for the fan voting which determined a percentage of the starters. The fan starters are in bold.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|VOTES
|Kevin Durant
|Frontcourt
|2,238,406
|Draymond Green
|Frontcourt
|1,135,478
|Anthony Davis
|Frontcourt
|1,008,230
|DeMarcus Cousins
|Frontcourt
|922,269
|Paul George
|Frontcourt
|881,287
|Steph Curry
|Guard
|2,379,494
|Manu Ginobili
|Guard
|1,808,860
|James Harden
|Guard
|1,486,830
|Russell Westbrook
|Guard
|1,241,129
|Klay Thompson
|Guard
|1,239,768
NBA Fan Voting Results 2018: Eastern Conference
Here’s a look at the vote tallies for the fan voting which determined a percentage of the starters. The fan starters are in bold.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|VOTES
|LeBron James
|Frontcourt
|2,638,294
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Frontcourt
|2,530,211
|Joel Embiid
|Frontcourt
|1,285,587
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Frontcourt
|1,116,769
|Kevin Love
|Frontcourt
|771,929
|Kyrie Irving
|Guard
|2,170,833
|DeMar DeRozan
|Guard
|998,999
|Ben Simmons
|Guard
|669,397
|Victor Oladipo
|Guard
|634,495
|Dwyane Wade
|Guard
|617,271
