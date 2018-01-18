NBA All-Star Voting Results 2018: Starters, Rosters & Captains

NBA All-Star Voting Results 2018: Starters, Rosters & Captains

By
Updated Jan 18, 2018 at 7:08pm

Published
nba all star voting, rosters, 2018 Getty

LeBron James led the 2018 All-Star fan voting, and will be a captain along with Steph Curry,

NBA fans have a better sense of the 2018 NBA All-Star rosters tonight, as the 10 starters were announced on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off on Thursday night.

For the first time in the game’s history, the teams will be selected like a fantasy draft rather than via the traditional conference affiliation. LeBron James and Steph Curry were the top two players in the fan voting, and will be the two captains picking the teams. James and Curry will draft their teams and the squads will be announced on Thursday, January 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The players that make the All-Star game rosters will be determined based on a combination of the fan voting, players and basketball media. Here’s how NBA.com explains the process.

The 10 starters – two guards and three frontcourt players per conference – will continue to be chosen by a combination of fans (50 percent of the vote), current players (25 percent) and basketball media (25 percent). The NBA’s head coaches will still select the 14 reserves, voting for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position in their respective conferences.

The final captain spot came down to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving and Curry. One interesting difference, the media voted Kristaps Porzingis as a starter over Joel Embiid. The 2018 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on TNT.

Here’s a look at the 10 starters for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. The actual teams will be determined after the draft.

NBA All-Star Starters 2018

PLAYERS TEAM CONFERENCE
LeBron James (Captain), Cavs TBD East
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks TBD East
Joel Embiid, Sixers TBD East
DeMar DeRozan, Raptors TBD East
Kyrie Irving, Celtics TBD East
Steph Curry (Captain), Warriors TBD West
James Harden, Rockets TBD West
Kevin Durant, Warriors TBD West
Anthony Davis, Pelicans TBD West
DeMarcus Cousins, Pelicans TBD West

NBA Media Voted Starters 2018

Here’s a look at how the media voted the top five players in the East and West, which makes up a percentage of how the final rosters are determined.

PLAYERS TEAM CONFERENCE
LeBron James (Captain) TBD East
Giannis Antetokounmpo TBD East
Kristaps Porzingis TBD East
Kyrie Irving TBD East
DeMar DeRozan TBD East
Kevin Durant TBD West
James Harden TBD West
Steph Curry TBD West
Anthony Davis TBD West
LaMarcus Aldridge TBD West

NBA Fan Voted Starters 2018

PLAYERS TEAM CONFERENCE
LeBron James (Captain) TBD East
Giannis Antetokounmpo TBD East
Joel Embiid TBD East
Kyrie Irving TBD East
DeMar DeRozan TBD East
Steph Curry (Captain) TBD West
Kevin Durant TBD West
Manu Ginobili TBD West
Draymond Green TBD West
Anthony Davis TBD West

NBA Fan Voting Results 2018: Western Conference

Here’s a look at the vote tallies for the fan voting which determined a percentage of the starters. The fan starters are in bold.

PLAYER POSITION VOTES
Kevin Durant Frontcourt 2,238,406
Draymond Green Frontcourt 1,135,478
Anthony Davis Frontcourt 1,008,230
DeMarcus Cousins Frontcourt 922,269
Paul George Frontcourt 881,287
Steph Curry Guard 2,379,494
Manu Ginobili Guard 1,808,860
James Harden Guard 1,486,830
Russell Westbrook Guard 1,241,129
Klay Thompson Guard 1,239,768

NBA Fan Voting Results 2018: Eastern Conference

Here’s a look at the vote tallies for the fan voting which determined a percentage of the starters. The fan starters are in bold.

PLAYER POSITION VOTES
LeBron James Frontcourt 2,638,294
Giannis Antetokounmpo Frontcourt 2,530,211
Joel Embiid Frontcourt 1,285,587
Kristaps Porzingis Frontcourt 1,116,769
Kevin Love Frontcourt 771,929
Kyrie Irving Guard 2,170,833
DeMar DeRozan Guard 998,999
Ben Simmons Guard 669,397
Victor Oladipo Guard 634,495
Dwyane Wade Guard 617,271

 

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook