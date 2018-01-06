How to Watch 2018 NFL Playoffs Live Online Without Cable

The ability to stream sports is becoming an increasingly larger part of the digital media landscape, and that will be relevant during the 2018 NFL playoffs. Even if you don’t have a TV or a cable log-in, watching a live stream of any postseason game is easy.

For reference, wild-card round games will be broadcast on ESPN, NBC, CBS and Fox, the divisional round games will be broadcast on NBC, CBS and Fox, the conference championships will be broadcast on CBS and Fox, and Super Bowl LII will be broadcast on NBC. A complete schedule can be found here.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the games on your phone via the NFL mobile app, or if you want to watch on your computer or other streaming device, you can do so by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming service, such as Amazon Prime (for the games on CBS), CBS All-Access (for the games on CBS), DIRECTV NOW (for the games on ESPN, NBC and Fox), Sling TV (for the games on ESPN, NBC and Fox) or FuboTV (for the games on NBC, CBS and Fox).

You can sign up for a free trial of any of the services via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each includes, pricing details and other need-to-know information:

Games on CBS: Amazon Prime

If you’re interested in watching the CBS games (Bills vs Jaguars wild-card game, both AFC divisional round games and the AFC championship), you can do so via Amazon. You’ll need a subscription to both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which both offer a free trial. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to Sign Up: If you already have Amazon Prime, head here to sign up for the CBS All-Access channel. It comes with a free three-day trial and costs $9.99 per month after that. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, head here to sign up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access channel. Prime comes with a free 30-day trial and costs $10.99 per month after that.

How to Watch: Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access channel, head to the CBS channel on Amazon prime and scroll down to the “Watch Live” row. If you want to watch on your tablet or other device (NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL mobile app), you can do so via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android tablets, iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Games on CBS: CBS All-Access

Another option if you’re interested in watching the CBS games is CBS All-Access, a service that lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included) for $5.99 per month. Here’s what you need to know:

How to Sign Up: Head to the CBS All-Access website and select “Try It FREE.” After creating an account, select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the CBS website, then select “Live TV” at the top of the page, then “CBS (Local Station).” If you want to watch on your tablet or other device (NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL mobile app), you can do so via the CBS app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android tablets, iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Games on ESPN, NBC and Fox: DIRECTV NOW

DIRECTV NOW offers four different channel packages: ESPN is included in every package for all viewers, while NBC and Fox are both included in every package but are only live in select markets (you can see what local channels are live in your area by checking your zip code here). The cheapest bundle is $35 per month, but there is currently a deal for new users that allows you to get $25 off your first month when you enter promo code “YESNOW”, or you can get an Amazon Fire TV when you prepay for two months. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; get an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DIRECTV NOW website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–every bundle includes ESPN, NBC and Fox–and add the free Fire TV if you want to prepay two months (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “YESNOW” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DIRECTV NOW website and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your tablet or other device (NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL mobile app), you can do so via the DIRECTV NOW app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android tablets, and iPads. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Games on NBC, CBS and Fox: Fubo TV

Though it originally started as a streaming service aimed at international soccer fans, Fubo TV has grown into a major contender among the OTT streaming companies, as it now includes a handful of both sports and entertainment channels. It still doesn’t have ESPN, which means you won’t get the Titans vs Chiefs game, but it’s the only of these streaming services to include NBC, Fox and CBS, which are live in select markets. Moreover, it has the lowest price point among all services, as it normally costs $39.99 per month but is being offered at $19.99 for the first two months. Here’s everything you need to know about Fubo TV:

Total Channels Included: Fubo Premier: 70-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here.

Price: Fubo Premier: $19.99 per month for the first two months, and $39.99 per month after that.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; Cloud-DVR is included, while extra DVR space is an extra $9.99 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select your channel package–NBC, CBS and Fox are included in the main bundle, “Fubo Premier”–and any other extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your tablet or other device (NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL mobile app), you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android tablets, and iPads. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Games on ESPN, NBC and Fox: Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term, as the two main channel bundles comes in at just $20 (Sling Orange) or $25 (Sling Blue) per month. The downside, though, is that in a case like this where you want ESPN (“Sling Orange”), NBC (“Sling Blue”, select markets) and Fox (“Sling Blue”, select markets), you’ll have to get both main bundles, which costs $40 per month. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–ESPN is in Sling Orange, while NBC and Fox are in Sling Blue–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your tablet or other streaming device (NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL mobile app), you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android tablets, iPads, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.