How to Watch 2018 NFL Pro Bowl Online Without Cable

The best players in the NFL–at least among the ones who aren’t playing in the Super Bowl, injured, or came up with another excuse–will take part in the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services: DirecTV Now or Sling TV.

They both cost a monthly fee, but they also all come with free trials, allowing you to see what service best fits your streaming needs. Here’s everything you need to know about what these services provide, and how to sign up to start watching the 2018 Pro Bowl:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, and ESPN is included in all of them. The cheapest bundle is $35 per month, which is the most expensive entry point of these particular services, but you can also get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay one month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–every bundle includes ESPN–and add the free Roku if you want to prepay a month. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the DirecTV Now website to watch ESPN live. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons, but if you’re looking to keep things basic, Sling Orange is just $20 per month and includes ESPN. Here’s everything you need to know:

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus | Sling Blue: 45-plus | Sling Orange + Blue: Everything from both Sling Orange and Sling Blue | You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange, or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package–ESPN is included in both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue bundles–and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website to watch ESPN live. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.