Shields vs Nelson Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

One of the biggest fights in women’s boxing history will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, on Friday night, as two-time Olympian and women’s super middleweight world champion Claressa Shields takes on the undefeated Tori Nelson.

In the United States, the main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Showtime, with Shields vs. Nelson serving as the main event. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Showtime online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s fight at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch Showtime live through Amazon Channels. The Showtime channel costs just $8.99 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app

Sling TV: Showtime is a $10 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages, which cost $20 or $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Showtime.com: Showtime’s standalone streaming service allows you to watch Showtime for $10.99 per month. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Showtime Anytime app

Bantamweight: Jarico O’Quinn vs TBA

Super Lightweight: Bakhtiyar Eyubov vs Maurice Chalmers

Light Heavyweight: Franchon Crews Dezurn vs Tiffany Woodard

Cruiserweight: Alexey Zubov vs Lamont Capers

Heavyweight: Apti Davtaev vs TBA

Super Lightweight: Shohjahon Ergashev vs Sonny Fredrickson

Super Bantamweight: Jesse Angel Hernandez vs Ernesto Garza III

Super Middleweight: Claressa Shields vs Tori Nelson

Since establishing herself as a star at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, Shields’ transition to the professional ranks has been a seamless one. She’s won all four of her fights, most recently taking down an undefeated Nikki Adler via fifth-round TKO to win the WBC and vacant IBF super middleweight titles.

I’m truly excited to have the chance to demonstrate my skills against an opponent the caliber of Tori Nelson,” Shields said. “I’m honored to be headlining the first ‘ShoBox’ of 2018, and I know Jan. 12 will be a great night for the fans. This will be the beginning of a historic year for me and for women’s boxing.”

Opposing the 19-year-old will be Nelson (17-0-3, 2 KOs), who is 22 years older than Shields but isn’t all that concerned about the age difference.

“People keep asking if I’m worried about the age difference. They need to be asking her if she’s worried about fighting someone older and wiser,” Nelson said. “I’m undefeated, and everyone I’ve ever fought has been younger than me. Claressa is going to get that booty spanked by a grandma.”

If Shields is able to take care of Nelson, it would bring the boxing world one step closer to an anticipated potential showdown between the American and 27-year-old Christina Hammer, the unified women’s middleweight champion who is 22-0 with 10 KO’s.

But that’s something to worry about in the future. For now, Shields vs. Nelson sets up to be a really entertaining way to start 2018.