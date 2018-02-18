Daytona 500 Live Stream 2018: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

It’s a busy time in the sports world, but on Sunday afternoon all eyes will be on Daytona International Speedway for the 60th running of the Daytona 500. Alex Bowman, who is taking over for the retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 car, will start on the pole for the Great American Race, while Kurt Busch will look to become the first back-to-back winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

The race is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets). You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

The oddsmakers’ favorite on Sunday afternoon is Brad Keselowski. The 34-year-old will start near the back (31st) after a wreck in his Can-Am Duel forced him to a backup car, and he finished just 27th, 20th and 41st in his last three Daytona 500 appearances, but he won last year at Talladega, the only other restrictor-plate track, and he won last week at the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

Up next on the odds list is Denny Hamlin. The 2016 winner has produced five Top-10 finishes in his last eight starts at Daytona, plus he’ll start on the front row after finishing second in qualifying last weekend.

An interesting driver to watch will be Chase Elliott. Still without an official Cup Series win despite 38 Top-10 finishes in his young career, Elliott won the Can-Am Duel for the second year in a row and will thus start in fourth. He was the pole sitter at the 500 last year and finished just 14th, but it’s only a matter of time before he ends his winless streak, and this would be an amazing spot to do exactly that.

The Cup Series champion from last season, Martin Truex Jr., has just three career Top-10’s at Daytona. One of those was a second-place finish in 2016, though, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue the momentum after breaking through for the championship a couple months ago.

A potential sleeper–at least according to the odds–to pay attention to is Ryan Blaney. After a career-best finish of ninth in the Championship last year (which included a second-place finish in the Daytona 500) the new Team Penske member is off to a good start in 2018, as he finished fourth in the Clash and first in his Duel.