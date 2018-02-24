Rungvisai vs Estrada Live Stream: How to Watch ‘Superfly 2’ Without Cable

Getty

The first "Superfly" card in September brought success to both Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (a fourth-round KO of Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, putting to rest any doubts after their first bout ended via controversial decision) and Juan Francisco Estrada (an entertaining unanimous decision win over Carlos Cuadras in a title eliminator), and now they'll meet in the main event of "Superfly 2" inside The Forum on Saturday night.

Preview

Sor Rungvisai’s first win against “Chocolatito” Gonzalez last March was a controversial mixed decision victory, but he left no doubt in the rematch. He knocked down the former pound-for-pound No. 1 twice in the fourth round, ultimately scoring the KO to defend his WBC Super Flyweight title and cement himself as the man to beat at 115 pounds.

Earlier that night, Estrada was also securing a massive win, taking down Carlos Cuadras via unanimous decision (114-113, 114-113, 114-113). It was his second fight in the last three to go the distance, but the former WBO World Flyweight champ has different plans against Sor Rungvisai, who continues to rise in the pound-for-pound rankings.

“We do not know if we are going to get to the last round, I am a fighter who goes from less to more and we will go looking for the knockout to leave no doubt and return with that belt,” said Estrada.

“I am very motivated by this fight and very well prepared. I am excited to think about the WBC belt because it is a Mexican organization and I will not let this opportunity pass. He is a fighter that we have to be careful with. In the first round we will see how he’s going to fight… most of all it will be a round of studying him, and from there we will box him and we will work hard on his weak points – which is his defense.”

No matter who ultimately has his hands raised at the end of the night, this sets up as a potential thriller between two technically proficient, entertaining boxers. Both are aggressive, and both can absolutely put on a show, so put them together, and you have a good chance of fireworks.

Throw in two very good supporting fights, and this sets up as one of the best boxing nights of the year.