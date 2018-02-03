Kansas vs Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch CBS Online

Getty

Looking to continue to pace the Big 12 and strengthen their case for a No. 1 seed come March, No. 7 Kansas plays host to unranked Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s game at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Preview

After some early-season inconsistency–surprising back-to-back losses to Washington and Arizona State, as well as some other close calls–the Jayhawks are back where they’ve been the last 13 years: atop the Big 12. With wins in seven of their last eight games, the Jayhawks are one game clear of Texas Tech and Oklahoma–but both of those teams already beat Kansas, so there’s not a whole lot of breathing room for Bill Self’s squad.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, sits near the bottom of the conference, but this isn’t a team that should immediately be written off. In addition to wins over Oklahoma, Florida State and Texas (all Top-40 teams in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings), the Cowboys have also played teams like West Virginia and Texas Tech close.

Still, Mike Boynton’s team will have its hands full on the road.

On the season, the Jayhawks have three players who are knocking down at least 40 percent of their three-point attempts (Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Legarld Vick, with the former two making at least three per game), but as of late they’ve been joined by sophomore guard Malik Newman, who is averaging 18.0 points and hitting 47.4 percent of his threes over the last four games. When Newman is shooting the ball like that, Kansas is extremely difficult to defend, and that could be especially true for an Oklahoma State team that has been solid defensively but ranks 231st in the country in three-point field goal percentage defense.

Ultimately, it would be very surprising if Kansas didn’t leave Allen Fieldhouse with a win. But Oklahoma State–although inconsistent–has proven it can play with anyone, and these early Saturday games can sometimes be unpredictable. This one could turn out to be closer than expected.