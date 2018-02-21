Sevilla vs Man United Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Champions League Round of 16 play continues on Wednesday, as Manchester United travel to Spain to take on Sevilla for the first leg of their matchup.

In the United States, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch the game live online by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch a live stream of FS1 on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: Fox Sports 1 is included in each of the four main channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Looking to return to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, Manchester United rolled through group play in fairly easy fashion. They had one slip up against Basel but won their other five matches and conceded just three total goals–only Barcelona allowed less during the group stage–to win Group A.

Sevilla, meanwhile, wasn’t nearly as convincing. They managed to draw Liverpool both home and away, but they were also blown out by Spartak Moscow 5-1 and were one of just two teams (Shakhtar Donetsk) to advance out of group play without a positive goal-differential (12 goals scored, 12 goals allowed). Inconsistency has been a theme during domestic play, as well, as Sevilla has advanced to the Copa del Rey final behind a couple of wins over Atletico Madrid, but they sit just fifth in La Liga.

That said, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium is an incredibly difficult place to play for opponents, as Sevilla has lost just once at home in their last 35 matches across all competition. For Manchester United, getting a draw on the way back to Old Trafford will be the goal, but manager Jose Mourinho won’t put too much weight on the result one way or another.

“I normally say that Champions League dreams start around the quarter-finals and not yet in the last 16,” he said. “The last 16 still looks a long way to go. When a team reaches the quarter-finals, then I think is the moment where even the teams that are not favourites, which is our case, realise anything is possible.

“But I think for the moment we just have to focus on a very difficult opponent, and in the first match of these two knockout games, a match that doesn’t decide anything is very important.”