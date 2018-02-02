Minneapolis Weather Forecast for Super Bowl Sunday Weekend 2018

Getty

It’s Super Bowl Sunday weekend already and for those who are in Minneapolis for the events surrounding the big game, as well as the game itself, you may be wondering what to expect with the weather. This morning, the groundhog popped up and saw his shadow, which means six more weeks of winter, according to CNN. And, Super Bowl weekend’s weather forecast is reflective of this. The next couple days are bitter cold, so if you are planning on watching the game, you may want to invest in some hand warmers and extra layers.

With that said, let’s get into the details with our weather breakdown below. Read on for the forecast for each day and night this weekend, along with an hourly rundown for Sunday.

Friday, February 2, 2018

Sunrise is at 7:31 a.m. and sunset is 5:22 p.m. local time. The predicted temperatures for the day are a high of 13 degrees and low of 8 degrees, according to Weather.com. The day is sunny to partly cloudy and there’s a 20 percent chance of flurries or snow showers.

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Snow is predicted for Saturday during the day, with a low temperature of negative 3 degrees and a high of 17 degrees, as reported by Weather.com. The sun will rise at 7:30 a.m. and will set at 5:24 p.m. local time. Cloudy skies are predicted for night.

Sunday, February 4, 2018

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, the skies will be partly cloudy and partly sunny, according to Accuweather. From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the temperatures will range from negative 1 to 8 degrees. At 5 p.m. local time, the temperature is reported to be 6 degrees and it will go down 1 degree per hour. Accuweather predicts that around 5 p.m., the skies will clear. Snow is not predicted for Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather warning for this weekend because of the bitter cold temperatures. The official statement reads:

…HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS THIS WEEKEND IN THE TWIN CITIES… BITTERLY COLD AIR AND WIND WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES COLDER THAN 10 BELOW FOR MOST OF SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT.

Precautions and attire suggestions have been released by The National Weather Service as well. For those attending the Super Bowl or spending time outdoors in Minneapolis this week:

THE FOLLOWING STEPS ARE RECOMMENDED TO PREVENT FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA WHEN OUT AND ABOUT IN THE COLD WEATHER: -DRESS IN LAYERS. BEGIN WITH A LONG-SLEEVED BASE LAYER NEXT TO YOUR SKIN THAT IS COMPOSED OF A FABRIC THAT BREATHES AND IS RELATIVELY LIGHT. THE MID LAYER SHOULD BE SIMILAR TO A FLEECE PULLOVER OR SWEATSHIRT. THE TOP LAYER SHOULD BE A SHELL THAT ACTS AS A WINDBREAKER. -WEAR A WARM HAT AND SCARF, AND COVER ALL EXPOSED SKIN. -WEAR WOOL SOCKS AND INSULATED, WATERPROOF BOOTS. -EAT HOT FOOD AND DRINK WARM FLUIDS SEVERAL TIMES THROUGHOUT THE DAY. -SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION AT THE FIRST SIGNS OF FROSTBITE, WHICH INCLUDE ICE CRYSTALS FORMING ON SKIN, SKIN FEELS WARM PRIOR TO BEING DEFROSTED, OR SKIN TURNS RED, PALE OR WHITE.

For those attending this year’s Super Bowl, the New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the freezing cold. Justin Timberlake is this year’s headline performer and Pink is set to deliver a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Leslie Odom, Jr. will perform “America the Beautiful” prior to the game.