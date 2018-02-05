Super Bowl 52: Second Half Odds & Prediction

Getty

After one half of football, the Philadelphia Eagles have the lead over the Patriots.

The Patriots are a 6.5-point favorite in the second half, and the point total is 27.5 (5Dimes).

For the full game, the Patriots are a four-point favorite and the point total is 48.5.

At most sportsbooks, you can bet the second half before the game even starts. Here were the pregame odds for the second half:

Pregame odds (5Dimes):

Patriots -2.5 -120

Eagles +2.5 +100

Over 24 -135

Under 24 +115

Because the Eagles received the opening kickoff, the Patriots will get the ball to start the second half.

The Patriots are not known for fast starts in Super Bowls, but they kept pace with the Eagles offense early. The teams traded field goals to start the game, but the Eagles reached the endzone first. Before the end of the first quarter, Foles hit Alshon Jeffrey from 34 yards out for the games first touchdown.

The Patriots attempted a response, but a botched snap resulted in a Stephen Gostkowski missed field goal. The Eagles continued to roll in the second quarter, when LeGarrette Blount broke his second big run of the night, this time for a 21-yard score.

The Patriots are also shorthanded, as Brandin Cooks exited the game early with a concussion. Cooks was blindsided by a big hit from Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, and stayed on the ground momentarily.

The Patriots and Eagles have been moving up and down the field, and the second half could see a ton of points. Alshon Jeffrey has been especially productive, quickly racking up 73 yards on three catches with a TD.

Prediction

The Eagles have been driving, but they have not done everything to put the Patriots away. The settle for the field goal on the opening drive was huge: you simply have to score touchdowns against the Patriots when you get into that area.

In the second half, the Patriots are always the better team. They are getting the ball, they will handle the 30 minute halftime better, and they will slowly wear down the Eagles defense.

The Eagles are doing all they can, but it may not be enough. The difference maker is on the ground, where LeGarrette Blount could be the difference in the red zone.

As much as it hurts to say, I still think the Patriots will squeak by. 32-29 Patriots is the final.