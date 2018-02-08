Winter Olympics 2018 Dates & TV Schedule

Getty

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea start tonight and there is a full schedule of events already running prior to the opening ceremonies. The opening rounds in certain categories are held before the official opening of the Olympics and the competitions will run for a couple weeks. Get to know all about the dates, TV channels to watch, schedule and more in our breakdown below.

2018 WINTER OLYMPICS DATES: Events begin on the eve of the opening ceremony, which is held on February 9, 2018. The closing ceremony is scheduled for February 25, 2018 and both ceremonies will take place in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

TV CHANNEL: The Olympics will be airing on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations and can find more information here. According to NBC, Telemundo will also feature coverage on its shows Titulares y Más, Un Nuevo Día, and Al Rojo Vivo. Titulares y Más airs Monday – Friday at 11:35 p.m. ET and Saturday – Sunday at 11 p.m. ET. Un Nuevo Día airs Monday – Friday at 7 a.m. ET, while Al Rojo Vivo broadcasts Monday –

Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

NBC TV SCHEDULE:

February 8, 2018 – From 7:30 – 8 p.m. ET, The Olympic Zone will air, featuring interviews and highlights about the athletes participating in the Olympics. Airing from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET, primetime coverage will begin with figure skating and freestyle skiing. This coverage will re-air from 2:08 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 9, 2018 – The opening ceremony is set to take place at 6 a.m. ET and will air on NBC, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET, with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric hosting the coverage. The 8 p.m. broadcast will air after the night’s edition of The Olympic Zone airs at 7:30 p.m. ET. The opening ceremony will re-air at 12:38 – 3:38 a.m. ET.

February 10, 2018 – Snowboarding, Short Track, Luge and Ski Jumping will air prime coverage from 3 – 6 p.m. ET and The Olympic Zone will air at 7:30 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage of Figure Skating and Men’s Alpine Skiing will broadcast from 8 – 11 p.m. ET. Further Figure Skating competitions will air from 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET later in the night. The Figure Skating and Men’s Alpine Skiing will air again from 12:30 – 3:30 a.m. ET.

February 11, 2018 – From 3 – 6 p.m. ET, Speed Skating, Cross-Country Skiing and the Biathlon will air. Then, from 7 – 11 p.m. Luge, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing and Figure Skating competitions will be televised. From 11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET, the Women’s Alpine Skiing and Women’s Snowboarding competitions will broadcast. An encore airing of the 7 p.m. coverage will air from 1 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 12, 2018 – Luge, Freestyle Skiing and Ski Jumping will be covered from 3 – 5 p.m. ET and The Olympic Zone will air at 7:30 p.m. ET. Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding and Speed Skating will be televised from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET. Then, from 12: 05 – 2 a.m., Men’s Alpine Skiing and Men’s Snowboarding will air. The 8 p.m. ET coverage will show again from 2 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 13, 2018 – Airing from 3 – 5 p.m. ET, Speed Skating, Luge and Cross-Country Skiing will be shown, followed by The Olympic Zone at 7:30 p.m. ET. From 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET, Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding will be covered. The Primetime Plus coverage of the Short Track and Women’s Alpine Skiing will then air from 12:05 – 1:30 a.m. ET. The 8 p.m. ET footage will re-air from 1:30 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 14, 2018 – Luge and Nordic will be combined in coverage airing from 3 – 5 p.m. ET. Then, The Olympic Zone will air at 7:30 p.m., followed by Figure Skating, Skeleton, Alpine Skiing and Speed Skating from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET. From 12:05 – 1:30 a.m. ET, Men’s Snowboarding and Men’s Skeleton will be televised. Then, the 8 p.m. ET coverage will re-air from 1:30 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 15, 2018 – From 3 – 5 p.m. ET, Men’s Speed Skating and Women’s Cross-Country Skiing will be shown, and The Olympic Zone will air at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Primetime coverage for Figure Skating, Snowboarding, Skeleton, Freestyle Skiing and Cross-Country Skiing will then broadcast from 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET. Then, from 1:05 – 2 a.m. ET, Luge and the Men’s Biathlon will be televised. The 8 p.m. ET coverage will air from 2 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 16, 2018 – Speed Skating, Cross-Country Skiing and Ski Jumping will air from 3 – 5 p.m. ET and, at 7:30 p.m. is The Olympic Zone again. From 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, Skeleton, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing and Figure Skating is covered. Then, from 12:35 – 2 a.m. ET, the Men’s Figure Skating Postgame and Women’s Freestyle Skiing coverage airs. The 8 p.m. ET broadcasts again from 2 – 5 a.m. ET.

February 17, 2018 – Freestyle Skiing, the Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing airs from 3 – 6 p.m. ET and then The Olympic Zone broadcasts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Alpine Skiing, Short Track, Skeleton and Ski Jumping runs from 8 – 11 p.m. ET. Then, from 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m., Men’s Alpine Skiing and Men’s Freestyle Skiing airs. The 8 p.m. ET footage re-airs from 1:30 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 18, 2018 – From 3 – 6 p.m. ET, the Biathlon, Freestyle Skiing and Speed Skating airs. Then, from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, coverage on Figure Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Speed Skating, Bobsledding and Cross-Country Skiing will broadcast. From 12:35 – 2 a.m. ET, Women’s Snowboarding will then be televised. Footage from the 7 p.m. ET coverage will re-air from 2 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 19, 2018 – Men’s Ski Jumping and Men’s and Women’s Speed Skating broadcasts from 3 – 5 p.m. ET. Then, The Olympic Zone will air at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Bobsledding, Figure Skating and Freestyle Skiing coverage from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ET. From 12:05 – 1 a.m. ET, Men’s Freestyle Skiing will broadcast and then the 8 p.m. ET coverage will broadcast from 1 – 4:30 p.m. ET.

February 20, 2018 – The Biathlon and Nordic will be combined in coverage from 3 – 5 p.m. ET and The Olympic Zone will broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET. From 8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET, Snowboarding, Figure Skating, Bobsledding and Alpine Skiing will be televised. Then, from 1:05 – 2 a.m. ET, Short Track and Men’s Freestyle Skiing will air. An encore showing of the 8 p.m. ET footage will be shown from 2 – 4:30 a.m. ET.

February 21, 2018 – Speed Skating and Men’s Cross-Country Skiing will broadcast from 3 – 5 p.m. ET. At 7:30 p.m. ET, The Olympic Zone will air and then, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, Bobsledding and Women’s Cross-Country will air. A repeat of this presentation will air from 12:30 – 3:30 a.m. ET.

February 22, 2018 – Men’s Nordic and the Women’s Biathlon will be televised from 3 – 5 p.m. ET. From 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET, Women’s Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating, Women’s Snowboarding and Short Track will air, with an encore presentation later in the night, from 2 – 4:30 a.m. ET. Women’s Alpine Skiing and Women’s Freestyle Skiing runs from 12:35 – 2 a.m. ET.

February 23, 2018 – From 3 – 5 p.m. ET, the Men’s Biathlon and Figure Skating will be televised. Then, from 8 – 11 p.m. ET, Men’s Snowboarding, Four-Man Bobsled and Men’s Speed Skating will air. From 11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET, Snowboarding will be covered. The Primetime coverage will re-air from 1 – 4 a.m. ET.

February 24, 2018 – Men’s Cross Country and Speed Skating will air from 3 – 6 p.m. ET and from 8 – 11 p.m. ET, Figure Skating and Four Man Bobsled will be televised. Primetime Plus Olympics coverage will air from 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET and an encore presentation of the 8 p.m. ET coverage will air from 12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ET.

February 25, 2018 – Women’s Cross Country will air from 3 – 6 p.m. ET. The Olympic Gold special will air from 7 – 8 p.m. ET and the closing ceremony will air from 8 – 10:30 p.m. ET. An encore presentation of Primetime coverage will run from 11:35 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET.

According to CBS Sports, NBCSN will also present hours of coverage, including primetime and 24-hour coverage from February 18 – 25, 2018. The games will officially begin on NBCSN on Wednesday February 7, 2018 at 11 p.m. ET. CNBC will feature Olympics coverage as well, concluding on February 23, 2018. USA Network will also feature footage from the Winter Olympics events throughout the next couple weeks also.