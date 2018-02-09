Winter Olympics 2022: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

The Winter Olympics for 2018 are just beginning, but people are already wanting details about the 2022 Winter Olympics. The next Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, China. At the time the decision was made, there were concerns that many cities really didn’t want to host the Olympics, so there were fewer bids than usual. The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place February 4-20, 2022 and China’s already starting to sell merchandise in anticipation of the big event. Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Olympics.

1. Many Cities Pulled Their Bids for the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing and neighboring towns in the Hebei province of China. If Beijing sounds a bit familiar when it comes to the Olympics, that’s because the city recently hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics. Beijing is the first city to ever host both the Summer and the Winter Olympics.

There was some concern, during the bidding process for the 2022 Olympics, that not enough cities were actually participating due to cost concerns, Time reported. Only six cities submitted bids. In 2014, Oslo withdrew its bid and became the fourth city to do so, preceded by Stockholm, Lviv, and Krakow. At that point, only Beijing and Almaty were left which, as Time pointed out, left the International Olympic Committee to choose between two undemocratic nations with not-so-great human rights records.

Part of the reason for a lack of interest was cost. Vancouver’s Winter Games in 2010 cost $6.4 billion. London’s summer games in 2012 cost $14 billion. Stockholm pulled out because they needed to investigate the costs more and didn’t have time.

2. China Is Budgeting $3.9 Billion for the 2022 Olympics Compared to $43 Billion in 2008

The budget for the 2022 Winter Olympics is estimated to be $3.9 billion, which is a lot less than the $43 billion that Beijing spent for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Despite the lackluster interest in bidding for the 2022 Olympics, there are already numerous cities interested in bidding for 2030, USA Today reported. Sal Lake City just became the first U.S. city to announce that it’s intending to bid on the games. The exploratory committee said it could host the games without losing money because of existing venues from the 2002 Olympics. They’ve estimated a budget of $1.35 billion. Denver and Reno are also considering putting in bids. Internationally, bids may come from Sion, Switzerland; Calgary, Canada; Stockholm, Sweden (which pulled out in 2022); and Sapporo, Japan. An award likely won’t be made until 2023.

3. Beijing Is Already Selling 2022 Olympics Merchandise

Beijing is already selling merchandise for the Olympics, a full four years before it starts. This is probably timed to take advantage of the surge of interest since the Winter Olympics for 2018 are just beginning. Shanghai’s first retail store for the 2022 Olympics opened on January 15 downtown and sells licensed products, including stationery, clothes, coins, and badges. The store is in the Huangpu District. But now there are 10 official retail stores, seven in Beijing, and three in “Shanghai, Shijiazhuang, the northern Hebei Province, and Nanjing in neighboring Jiangsu Province.” Most of the merchandise is blue and white.

In June, Shanghai New World Daimaru will have simulated scenes of the Winter Olympics to promote the games, China Daily reported.

4. China’s Bid Included the Following Olympics Locations

In China’s bid for the 2022 Winter Olympics, they listed the following locations for their events:

Opening and closing ceremonies: Beijing National Stadium

Alpine skiing: Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field (Yanqing)

Cross country skiing: Guyangshu Biathlon Field (Zhangjiakou)

Ski jumping: Guyangshu Ski Jumping Field (Zhangjiakou)

Nordic combined: Guyangshu Biathlon Field (Zhangjiakou)

Biathlon: Hualindong Ski Resort (Zhangjiakou)

Freestyle skiing: Genting Snow Park-A (half-pipe, slopestyle, ski cross) and Genting Snow Park B (moguls, aerials)

Snowboarding: Genting Snow Park A (also listed in another location as Shijingshan District)

Ice Hockey 1: Wukesong Sports Centre

Ice Hockey 2: Beijing National Indoor Stadium

Speed Skating: National Speed Skating Oval (Beijing)

Figure skating, short track: Capital Indoor Stadium

Curling: National Aquatics Centre

Bobsleigh, luge, skeleton: Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh and Luge Track (Yanqing)

MPC/IBC (broadcasting): China National Convention Center

5. China Is Building New Infrastructure for the Event

China is also investing in new infrastructure for the Olympics. A new Beijing-Zhangjiakou intercity railway will be built. This will connect the Beijing North Railway Station and the Zhangjiakou South Railway Station, and will travel up to 217 mph. The trip should take 50 minutes.

China will also expand the Beijing Subway and consist of at least 24 lines by 2022. Highway networks will also be upgraded. In addition, a second Beijing airport is expected to open in 2019.