Kansas vs Clemson Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Looking to advance to their third consecutive Elite Eight, top-seeded Kansas takes on No. 5 Clemson, a school that hasn’t been to a regional final since Larry Nance Sr. was on campus. It’s two programs with very different basketball histories, but with the way each is playing right now, it presents a very intriguing matchup in Omaha on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at about 7:07 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Note: You can also watch any tournament game on your computer via the March Madness Live website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the March Madness Live app. To watch these streams, you’ll have a free preview before needing to sign in to a TV provider to keep watching, but if you don’t have cable, you can do this by logging in with your Hulu credentials.

Preview

Kansas has gotten a couple of real tests in their first two games, but unlike so many other top seeds around the bracket, they’ve found ways to advance. No. 16 seed Penn was as close as four points with under 12 minutes remaining, but the Jayhawks close that game on a 24-12 run. Seton Hall then gave their best shot, but Kansas was able to hold off the comeback effort and win by four.

It hasn’t been overly convincing from the Jayhawks, but it has been two wins, and that’s all that matters. Plus, there have been plenty of positives to come out of those two wins. Lagerald Vick, Malik Newman and Svi Mykhailiuk are all shooting the ball well (combined 13-of-26 from three), and when each of them is contributing, it’s almost impossible to stop Kansas’ offense. Additionally, big man Udoka Azubuike is back after missing most of four games with a sprained MCL, as he tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 22 minutes against the Pirates.

On the other side of this matchup you have Clemson, who were one of the most impressive teams of the first week. The Tigers handled a solid New Mexico State team with ease in the first round, 79-68, then proceeded to run fourth-seeded Auburn out of the building with an 84-53 beatdown.

Clemson have one of the most efficient defenses in the country, which presents a wildly intriguing matchup against Kansas’ elite offense. But if the Tigers are also going to be scoring 1.1 points per possession on top of that, as they did against both New Mexico State and Auburn, watch out.

Ultimately, the Jayhawks are still favored by 4.5 points, and that’s probably how it should be, but with the way Clemson is playing this tournament, the Tigers shouldn’t be overlooked. This could easily turn into the best game of the Sweet 16.