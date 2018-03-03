Wilder vs Ortiz Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Without Cable

Someone is likely being handed their first professional loss on Saturday night at the Barclays Center, as Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KO’s) puts his pristine record and WBC world heavyweight title on the line when he takes on fellow undefeated boxer Luis Ortiz (28-0, 24 KO’s).

Preview

His last time out, Wilder took on Bermane Stiverne, who became the only fighter to go the distance against “The Bronze Bomber” during their January 2015 matchup. And Wilder made sure to leave absolutely no doubt this time, as he absolutely punished the former champion en route to a thoroughly dominant first-round knockout.

Wilder receives flak for the quality of his opponents, but there’s no questioning his results. He has made easy work of anyone who has stood opposite him in the ring.

As for Ortiz, there are questions as to whether or not the 38-year-old remains as dangerous as he once was. Still, he knocked out Daniel Martz in the second round in his last fight in December, he looks to be in shape, and he certainly stands as the best fighter Wilder has faced.

As such, Wilder is hoping a win Saturday night can earn him the appreciation he feels he has been lacking.

“I took the opportunity to say I want to pull this card and I want to fight him,” Wilder said. “If people had said he’s the best, then I want to fight him, because I always said I’m the best. I always say I’m the best fighter. I always say I am the king of the heavyweight division, the baddest man on the planet. Thus far, I haven’t got full credit, so if this is the step I have to take, if Ortiz is the man I must defeat and knockout to get my due respect and credit to the world, then I want him.”

Realistically, Wilder probably won’t be able to fully earn that respect until he takes on Anthony Joshua in the heavyweight superfight that so many are hoping to see. Nevertheless, that’s a conversation for the future. On Saturday, we have a fight between two unblemished giants with show-stopping power, and it should be a thrilling battle to watch.