UNC vs Duke Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

One of the best rivalries in sports gets its newest installment on Saturday night, as No. 9 North Carolina travels up the 15-501 to take on No. 5 Duke at Cameron Indoor.

Preview

The first matchup this season went to the Heels, who controlled the offensive end en route to an 82-78 victory. It wasn’t always pretty, as Roy Williams’ squad shot just 39.0 percent from the field, but at the end of the day their trips on offense were efficient ones because they owned the glass (20 offensive rebounds), protected the ball (two turnovers) and knocked down timely threes (11 makes from long range). They finished with 1.206 points per possession, which marks Duke’s second-worst defensive performance of the season in that regard.

But in the six games that have followed that loss, the Blue Devils have been a lock-down defensive squad, holding their opponents to 57.0 points per game and a minuscule 0.842 points per possession. Both of those numbers would rank second nationally on the year behind only Virginia (51.7 points per game allowed) and Cincinnati (0.839 points per possession allowed).

If the Blue Devils can continue to play that kind of defense, combined with an offense that ranks second in America in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency rankings, they are going to be extremely difficult to beat the rest of the way. Virginia Tech bested them with a dramatic one-point win on Monday, but that’s hardly a negative on Duke’s resume.

Combine that recent play with the fact the Blue Devils are at home, where they have just one loss this season (two points against Virginia), and it’s not too surprising to see them favored significantly in this one.

Still, though, the Heels are are far more efficient offensively than anyone Duke has played in the last six games, they have the tools to turn this into a shootout, and they haven’t lost a game by more than four points since January 22. Besides, even if these teams weren’t tightly matched, expecting anything other than a tight battle would suggest you haven’t paid much attention to this rivalry over the past billion or so years.

Put simply, you don’t want to miss this game. Just like every other time Duke and Carolina meet.