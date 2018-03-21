World Figure Skating Championships 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Those who didn’t get enough figure skating during the Winter Olympics last month are in luck, as the best in the world are in Milan this week for the 2018 World Championships.

Preview

For Nathan Chen, he doesn’t have to wait long for redemption. Landing an Olympic record six quads, five cleanly, during his free skate in the Olympics last month was certainly an unbelievable achievement, but there’s no doubt he left Pyeongchang disappointed after finishing fifth overall due to an uncharacteristic short program.

Yuzuru Hanyu and Javier Fernandez, the Olympic gold and bronze medalists, won’t be in Milan this week, but Chen will see plenty of competition from Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno, China’s Boyang Jin and fellow American Vincent Zhou. Still, if the 18-year-old American puts together a pair of clean performances, he should no doubt leave Italy with his first World Championships gold medal.

Over on the women’s side, the epic Russian rivalry between Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva wont’ be renewed, as the latter withdrew due to injury. But the 15-year-old Zagitova is back after winning gold in Pyeongchang, and she is a very strong favorite to become the youngest world champion since Tara Lipinski. Her biggest challenges will likely come from Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond and Italy’s Carolina Kostner, who have won the last two Olympic bronze medals.

The United States’ ladies team will consist of Bradie Tennell, Mirau Nagasu and Mariah Bell. Nagasu and Tennell finished 9th and 11th, respectively, at last month’s Olympics, while Bell finished 12th at last year’s World Championships.