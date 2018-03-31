Joshua vs Parker Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Without Cable

One of the biggest fights of the year goes down Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, as IBF and WBA heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KO’s) takes on WBO title holder Joseph Parker (24-0, 18 KO’s) in a highly anticipated unification bout.

Preview

For years, as Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko dominated the heavyweight class and refused to fight each other, interest in the division waned. But once the Klitschko Era came to an end, it didn’t take long for the division to resurface as one of the most compelling in boxing.

Saturday night marks the culmination of heavyweight’s rise back to prominence.

Joshua, the 28-year-old former Olympic gold medalist from Great Britain, has already transformed into one of boxing’s greatest stars. Not only is he the sole world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate (20 KO’s in 20 professional fights), but his Fight of the Year win over Wladimir Klitschko last April vaulted him to the next level of stardom.

Parker, 26, may not be as big of a star, or quite as dominant, but his record is similarly free of blemishes all the same. After winning the vacant WBO heavyweight title in a fight against Andy Ruiz in December 2016, he defended twice in 2017, beating Razvan Cojanu via unanimous decision in May and Hughie Fury via majority decision in September to run his record to 24-0.

As such, when Joshua and Parker touch gloves on Saturday night, it will be just the second fight between undefeated heavyweight world titleholders, with Mike Tyson vs. Tony Tucker serving as the first all the way back in 1987.

“A match like this is a very big deal,” Parker said. “As a fan of boxing and as a fighter, we love to watch the big fights and be involved in the big fights. So we’re pretty happy to be involved in the fight. I think it’s the best time for us to be involved in a big fight like this. We’re both undefeated, we both have titles, we’re both world champions and we both want to unify the division, so it’s going to mean a lot and it’s a big occasion.”

There’s a potential fight that looms that would be bigger than this one in Joshua vs Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KO’s), but Saturday’s battle, which is expected to take place in front of a sold-out crowd of 78,000, is still very much a big deal. Considering the stakes at hand, the perfection of both fighters, and the potential for fireworks between two guys who have promised action, this is undoubtedly a must-watch fight.