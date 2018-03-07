Tottenham vs Juventus Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

After playing to an entertaining 2-2 draw in Turin three weeks ago, Tottenham and Juventus meet at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 matchup. The English side holds the advantage after that first result, but the defending runners-up won’t be easily eliminated.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: FS1 is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is tailored towards international soccer fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, including Fox Sports 1. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: FS1 is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: FS1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.