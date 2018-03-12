Alexa Jenkins, Kyle Guy’s Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexa Jenkins is the fiancé of University of Virginia men’s basketball player Kyle Guy. The couple recently got engaged on Feb. 18, 2018 when Kyle proposed during a break in the Cavaliers’ basketball schedule. Guy tweeted out the picture of him getting down on one knee. It is pinned to the top of his profile.

Kyle and Alexa are both from Indianapolis and began dating when they were in the 8th grade. They attended neighboring high schools in the suburbs of Indianapolis. The couple is very open about their relationship on Facebook and Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kyle & Alexa Have Been Dating Since 2012

Flipping through photos, 2012 to 2017, we were babies 😭 pic.twitter.com/xjkm8AoqPW — Lex (@AlexaJenkins_) November 26, 2017

In 2017, Alexa tweeted out an old picture of the couple that read: “Flipping through photos, 2012 to 2017, we were babies.” The picture appears to be taken in middle school, since they did not go to the same high school. Kyle attended Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis while Alexa went to Hamilton Southeastern High School in nearby Fishers, Indiana.

8th grade to now.. still get the butterflies. I love you ❤️ #2/18/18 @AlexaJenkins_ pic.twitter.com/bTmW23kCgX — Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy5) February 18, 2018

Kyle also revealed when the couple began dating in his proposal tweet, which read: “8th grade to now.. still get the butterflies. I love you.”

2. Alexa Currently Attends DePauw University

We lost, but Chris is still a ladies man. Nothing I love more than hitting dingers with my favs #SpecialOlympics ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ga7WOdmsLV — Lex (@AlexaJenkins_) June 20, 2016

Alexa is a student at DePauw University in nearby Greencastle, Indiana, about an hour-long drive from her home in Indianapolis. The small private liberal arts college has a Methodist heritage and enrollment of approximately 2,300 students.

One of Alexa’s extracurricular activities at DePauw is to write for the website The Odyssey Online. Between Dec. 2016 and March 2017 Alexa wrote 10 articles for the website with topics ranging from Valentines Day to racism in America. Alexa is also a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and posted a video detailing rush in February 2017.

3. Basketball Runs In Her Family

Alexa’s brother, Tyler Jenkins, was a three-year varity player and two-year starter and captain for Hamilton Southeastern High School. He went on to play college basketball at Division I Lehigh University for two seasons before transferring to Division II Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. Tyler told a Lehigh Athletic blog that proximity to his hometown of Indianapolis was a big reason why he transferred.

Happy Mother's Day to the strongest, most beautiful woman I know 💕 pic.twitter.com/h2UlWgivnT — Lex (@AlexaJenkins_) May 14, 2017

Alexa and Tyler are biracial, born to a white mother (Brandi Jenkins) and black father (Derrick Williams). According to LinkedIn, Brandi Jenkins is currently a dental hygienist at Schroeder & Schroeder Dentistry in Indianapolis. Prior to that, Brandi served as a Chief Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy for 20 years from 1991-2011. She graduated from IU School of Dentistry.

Happy birthday mom ❤️ wishing you the best day ever from 9,005 miles away!! @chiefjenks pic.twitter.com/E1ObRuGTpm — Lex (@AlexaJenkins_) January 18, 2018

Alexa has documented multiple instances of racism she has experienced during her daily life in Indiana. She published a personal essay on The Odyssey Online which said: “In fact, during my very first days here at Greencastle, I was walking to Starbucks when a truck full of teenage boys drove by, and instead of honking or saying hi, they greeted me by screaming the N word.”

I originally wasn’t going to say anything- but people need to know the devil is WORKING in our world. Let’s fight his hate with godly love. pic.twitter.com/Dh4dIeK9se — Lex (@AlexaJenkins_) December 18, 2017

4. Alexa Ran Track in High School

Last sectional win of my high school career, & I wouldn't wanna win with anybody else ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sScwCima36 — Lex (@AlexaJenkins_) May 18, 2016

She began running track her freshman year at Hamilton Southeastern High School. According to Athletic.net, Alexa’s best events were the 200 meter sprint and 4×100 meter relay. During her sophomore year in 2014, Alexa was part of a 4×100 meter relay team that won the IHSAA Girls Sectional 13 title with a time of 48.58. Two years later as a senior, Alexa was part of another team that won the 4×100 meter relay.

I did it for the cords and the medals 💁🏽🎓🎓 pic.twitter.com/AsYe5CPwBY — Lex (@AlexaJenkins_) June 5, 2016

Alexa also competed in the long jump during the indoor season. Her personal record in the long jump came during her junior year in 2014 when she posted a distance of 14’11. During her freshman campaign in 2013, Alexa ran two heats in the 60-yard dash at the Oriole Indoor Classic. Here best time was 8.15 seconds.

5. She Loves Food & Broadway Shows

So thankful god gave me the best gift a girl could ever ask for: a man who appreciates Hamilton as much as I do pic.twitter.com/ifuEB59Vo8 — Lex (@AlexaJenkins_) December 25, 2017

In December 2017, Alexa combined her love of Broadway and her boyfriend on social media. The tweet read: “So thankful god gave me the best gift a girl could ever ask for: a man who appreciates Hamilton as much as I do.”

Alexa also enjoys tweeting out pictures of food. Some of her favorites include Chick-fil-A nuggets and fried pickles.