Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

After slipping from the Top 4 last week, things are about to get even more difficult for Chelsea, who travel to Etihad Stadium to take on a seemingly unstoppable Manchester City side on Sunday.

Preview

With a 16-point lead over Manchester United with 10 games to play, there’s no real question about whether or not Manchester City will win the Premier League. The question is, how many records can they break? Most notably, they have a realistic chance at the most points (they have 75; Chelsea got 95 in 2004-05), most goals (they have 82; Chelsea scored 103 in 2009-10) and best goal differential (they are at plus-62; Chelsea was plus-71 in 2009-10) in Premier League history.

Chelsea would certainly like to slow down City in order to help protect their records, but the bigger concern for Antonio Conte’s squad is getting back into the Top 4. With three Premier League defeats in their last four matches, Chelsea entered Gameweek 29 trailing United by six points, Liverpool by four points and Tottenham by two points.

You can expect Conte to park the bus in hopes of securing a draw in this one. Chelsea used that strategy to secure a 1-1 result against Barcelona in the Champions League last month, and a similar result against the Premier League leaders on Sunday would be massive.

Of course, that’s something that only Everton in the second week of the season was able to do. Since that one, City has won 13 straight Premier League matches–and 19 straight across all competition–at home, out-scoring opponents 62-11 during that stretch. As such, they are unsurprisingly the favorites on Sunday, but it should still be an entertaining battle.