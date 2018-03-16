Michigan State vs Bucknell Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Looking to erase the memories of early-round exits the last two years, No. 3 seed Michigan State begin what they hope will be a deep NCAA tournament run when they take on Patriot League champs Bucknell on Friday in Detroit.

Preview

Despite a semifinal loss to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament and a No. 3 seed, Michigan State is undoubtedly a threat to get to San Antonio and cut down the nets.

Though they’re a bit young (five of the top six players in minutes per game are either freshmen or sophomores), the Spartans have two potential Top-10 picks in Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson, they move the ball extremely well (first in the nation in AST/FGM ratio), they can shoot the lights out (fourth in three-point percentage, ninth in effective field-goal percentage) and their length and athleticism makes them a force defensively (first in effective field-goal percentage defense).

There are few teams who are as complete as the Spartans.

That said, Bucknell is not an easy first-round opponent. After nearly upsetting No. 4 West Virginia in the first round of last year’s tournament, the Bison returned every major contributor from that team. They start four upper classmen and a sophomore, and their three main scorers (Zach Thomas, Nana Foulland, Stephen Brown) are all seniors. Experience and veteran leadership often leads to March success, and Nathan Davis’ team has that in droves.

Michigan State are favored by 14.5 points, so an upset will be difficult, but this still stands as a potentially entertaining–and underrated–matchup.