Gonzaga vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

We get our first rematch in the 2018 NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon, as Gonzaga and Ohio State, who played at the Phil Knight Invitational back in November, meet for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Preview

When these teams met in November, it was all Gonzaga. Johnathan Williams had 21 points on 10 field-goal attempts, Josh Perkins scored 20 despite not taking a two-point shot, Gonzaga shot 58.5 percent from the field, Ohio State shot 34.5 percent from the field, and the Bulldogs rolled to an 86-59 blowout victory.

But that was nearly four months ago. Ohio State was still finding its identity under new head coach Chris Holtmann. Keita Bates-Diop, who would go on to average 19.5 points per game and capture Big Ten Player of the Year, scored seven points on seven field-goal attempts. Musa Jallow, who has played 21 minutes combined the last five games, started and logged 27 minutes in that one. Kam Williams, who had six points in the first meeting, is averaging 15.0 per game over his last four.

In other words, things are different this time around.

“They’re a team that looked like they came together more and they certainly have their belief in (coach) Chris (Holtmann) and the staff and the system and all of that,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “(Ohio State) certainly has grown exponentially.”

In the rematch on Saturday, it will be interesting to see Ohio State’s offensive identity. The Buckeyes shot a season-high 40 three-point attempts in a narrow win against South Dakota State on Thursday, and that’s probably something they wouldn’t like to replicate to that extent, but Gonzaga is just 166th in the country in three-point percentage defense and sixth in defense inside the arc. It may be necessary for the Buckeyes to live from beyond the line again.

On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs are coming off one of their worst offensive performances of the season against UNC Greensboro. They struggled to shoot it from three and ultimately scored just 0.92 points per possession, which was their second-lowest mark of the season.

Ultimately, both teams should be expected to be better than they were on Thursday, when they were both nearly on the wrong side of upsets. The Bulldogs are four-point favorites, but this should be a tightly-fought battle. At the very least, a lot closer than their first meeting.