Villanova vs Providence Live Stream: How to Watch Big East Tournament Final

In every year since the Big East realignment, either Villanova or Providence has been apart of the conference tournament championship. In 2018, both will be there, as the Wildcats seek their third title in the last four years, while the Friars look to repeat the feat of the 2014 team.

Preview

Surely already locked in as a No. 1 seed, Villanova doesn’t have much to play for this weekend, but that really hasn’t seemed to matter much. Lacking motivation or not, the Wildcats have absolutely bulldozed their first two opponents in Madison Square Garden, blowing out Marquette in the quarterfinals, 94-70, then jumping out to a 19-0 lead against Butler in the semis and rolling to an 87-68 victory.

After a very un-Villanova end to the season, which saw them go 5-3 down the stretch to give away the Big East regular season crown have once again quieted the doubters with an absurdly efficient 1.35 points per possession the last two games. And despite cooking offensively, head coach Jay Wright was more impressed with his team’s defensive effort against Butler.

“That was one of our best defensive performances,” he said. “We played well. They’re a really good offensive team.”

Providence has taken pretty much the exact opposite route to the title game, beating both Creighton and Xavier in overtime. Still, knocking off the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds in consecutive days is no small task no matter the margin of victory. Perhaps the most impressive part, Providence held each of those teams–who are both in the top 25 nationally in offensive efficiency–below 1.00 points per possession.

Will the Friars have enough left in the tank to produce a similar effort against the most efficient offensive team in the nation? Providence’s 76-71 win over ‘Nova in mid-February was the Wildcats’ worst offensive output of the season (in terms of points per possession), so it’s certainly not an impossible task, but with the way Villanova has looked so far in New York, it’s going to take a near perfect performance to take them down.