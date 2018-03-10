Valdez vs Quigg Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Without Cable

The WBO world featherweight title will be on the line Saturday night in Carson, California, as 27-year-old Oscar Valdez (23-0, 19 KO’s) takes on Scott Quigg (34-1-2, 25 KO’s).

It’s the fourth title defense for Valdez, who has taken down Hiroshige Osawa, Miguel Marriaga and Genesis Servania in his last three fights, while Quigg has bounced back from his defeat to Carl Frampton with victories over Jose Cayetano, Viorel Simion and Oleg Yefimovych.

In the United States, the event starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the fight live on your computer, phone or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including ESPN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ESPN is included in all of DirecTV Now’s four main channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the fight live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the fight live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Note: You can also watch the fight on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or Sling TV credentials to do that.