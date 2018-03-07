Richard Sherman’s Current Contract & Salary

Cornerback Richard Sherman is rumored to have been traded from the Seattle Seahawks and will be patrolling the secondary in a different NFL stadium come the 2018 regular season. Where that destination might be is still unknown.

Below you will find information about Sherman’s current contract and details about his salary.

According to a 2017 report by ESPN’s Todd Archer, Sherman is a pending free agent.

“Sherman is set to make $11.4 million this year and $11 million in 2018 before he becomes a free agent,” the outlet reported.

According to athletic contract website Spotrac, Sherman is coming into the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract that carries an average annual value of $14 million. For the 2018 season, he is due to be paid $11 million in base salary and a $2.2 million signing bonus by the Seahawks, or any potential suitors looking to gain the rights to his services.

Sherman’s current deal includes $40 million in guaranteed money.

Among Seahawks players, Sherman’s $14 million annual average value (AAV) is second only to quarterback Russell Wilson, who has a four-year, $87.6 million contract with an AAV of $21.9 million. Sherman is one of three defenders in Seattle’s top five contracts by average value, followed by strong safety Kam Chancellor, whose deal carries a $12 million AAV, and inside linebacker Bobby Wagner, who earns an average of $10.75 million annually; wide receiver Doug Baldwin rakes in $11.5 million per year.

Drafted 154th overall in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of Stanford, Sherman ranks ninth on the list of active cornerbacks in terms of total contract value, according to Spotrac. That list is led by the Washington Redskins’ Josh Norman, whose five-year deal is worth $75 million. Behind Norman is the Minnesota Vikings’ Xavier Rhodes and his five-year, $70.1 million contract, followed by Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals, who’s signed to a five-year deal worth $70 million.

Coming into a contract year, Richard Sherman finds himself at an interesting crossroads. Last November, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and missed the latter part of the 2017 season, having played in only nine games.

“He’s been a bastion of consistency, competitiveness and toughness. We’re going to miss the heck out of him,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said at the time. Prior to his injury, however, Sherman had never missed a game. Ever.

In addition to coming off an injury and a recent offseason surgery, Sherman had made the unique decision to proceed without an agent. In fact, he has been acting as his own agent for at least a year.

“I’m representing myself. The whole agent thing is really overrated at this point,” Sherman told ESPN.

Sherman had previously been represented by Ben Dogra at Creative Artists Agency and then Relativity Sports. Dogra’s license was revoked by the NFL Players Association on the basis of a 38-count disciplinary complaint, according to ESPN. Dogra ended up getting reinstated last year, but Sherman decided against hiring him back.

“I didn’t feel like I needed one,” Sherman told Business Insider. “I can have conversations with general managers and understand my value in comparison to other players in the league,” he added.