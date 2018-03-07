US Women’s Soccer vs England Live Stream: How to Watch SheBelieves Cup

Each having secured four points through their first two matches, the United States women’s national team and England meet Wednesday night in Orlando to determine the winner of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

Preview

The Americans, who won the inaugural SheBelieves Cup in 2016 before falling to last place in last year’s edition, began this year’s tournament with a 1-0 victory over Germany behind Megan Rapinoe’s 17th-minute goal. They weren’t nearly as convincing against France, though, as Mallory Pugh put the Americans ahead in the 35th minute but Eugenie Le Sommer equalized three minutes later in what would be the last goal of the game.

Just a few days earlier, England no trouble disposing of that same French squad. Toni Duggan, Jill Scott and Jodie Taylor each scored first-half goals, as Phil Neville’s team rolled to an easy 4-1 victory in his debut as head coach.

A 2-2 draw against Germany on Sunday, though, re-opened the door for the United States. England still holds the goal differential advantage, so a draw on Wednesday night is only they need to win the Cup, but the Americans have been here before. They came into the final match of the 2016 SheBelieves Cup in the same situation and rallied to a 2-1 victory over Germany to win the inaugural title.

This should be an entertaining conclusion to the tournament.