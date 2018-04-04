Barcelona vs Roma Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Following a thrilling come-from-behind draw against Sevilla to stay unbeaten in La Liga, Barcelona turn their attention to the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Roma on Wednesday.

Preview

Barca, who are nine points clear of Atletico Madrid in La Liga and will play Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final in April, have a really good chance at winning the treble for the third time in the last decade (they also accomplished the feat in 2009 and 2015).

“In these moments I have even better feelings,” said Jordi Alba, who was a part of the 2015 side. “This year we could repeat those achievements because not only are we on a good path, but in the three competitions we are performing consistently and at a great level.”

One can perhaps point to recent draws against Sevilla and Las Palmas as evidence that Barcelona has some chips in the armor, but Roma, who are third in Serie A but drew against 11th-place Bologna over the weekend, know they have an uphill battle in front of them.

“We have to be very focused against a team of this quality,” manager Eusebio di Francesco said. “We have to give Barcelona few chances. You look at their numbers and their attitude, but we must play without making it too complicated and we must play football, not give the ball away. We want to be competitive and we are competitive, why is why we’ve reached this point.”

Roma, who are into the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2008, have been impressive thus far. They won a group that also had Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, and they proceeded to take down Shakhtar Donetsk on away goals in the Round of 16. Edin Dzeko has four goals and two assists in eight Champions League appearances this season, while Diego Perotti and Stephan El Shaarawy add some additional firepower.

Nevertheless, Barcelona is considered one of the strongest favorites for a reason. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho make for a near-unstoppable attacking duo, the defense has been extremely tight under Ernesto Valverde, and in their last 22 home games, they are out-scoring opponents, 63-7.

Barca should ultimately advance, but it should still be an entertaining affair.