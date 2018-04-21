Broner vs Vargas Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Card Online

A pair of former world champions meet inside the Barclays Center on Saturday night, as Adrien Broner (33-3, 24 KO’s) and Jessie Vargas (28-2, 10 KO’s) will go toe-to-toe in a 12-round welterweight fight.

The Broner vs. Vargas duel is the main event of an anticipated triple-header in Brooklyn, as Gervonta Davis and Jesus Cuellar will clash for the (super) WBA super featherweight title, and Jermall Charlo and Hugo Centeno Jr. battle for the interim WBC middleweight belt.

Preview

Saturday night will mark Broner’s first fight in about nine months, as his last time in the ring resulted in a unanimous decision loss against Mikey Garcia last July. Considering how out-classed he was in that fight, plus the fact that his most recent win against Adrian Grenados in February 2017 was a controversial one, it’s going to be imperative for Broner to produce an impressive performance.

It’s also an important fight for Vargas, who defeated Aaron Herrera via unanimous decision last December but has come up short in his two previous headliner fights (vs Manny Pacquiao in November 2016, and vs Timothy Bradley in June 2015). Still, he enters this one with plenty of confidence.

“I just feel I’m the better fighter,” said Vargas. “He’s a talented fighter, but I myself, I’m also a talented fighter. Of course, I feel I’m a very talented fighter and a step above Adrien Broner. Because of that, we’re going to give the fans what they want to see, which is entertainment. I’m more versatile than he is, but he can also come in and try to fight, but he’ll also at times try to outbox his opponent.”

The oddsmakers have this one as a tight battle with no real favorite. That parity plus the stakes (with a stacked welterweight division, the loser could quickly fall off the map) makes this a must-watch battle.

Throw in a pair of rising stars in Gervonta Davis and Jermall Charlo on the card, and it should be an entertaining Saturday night in Brooklyn.