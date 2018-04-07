Annie Verret, Jordan Spieth’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan Spieth has had many accomplishments on the golf course, but the golfer admits that getting engaged to long-time girlfriend Annie Verret is a much bigger deal than winning a golf tournament.

“I’ll probably at some point end up forgetting the British [Open] but I won’t probably forget the engagement,” Spieth told PGATour.com.

Verret emerged onto the golf scene after Spieth won the 2015 Masters, and shared an emotional moment with his girlfriend. The couple met in high school, and Verret tries to remain out of the spotlight as much as possible. Spieth noted his future marriage will not impact his fun trips with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and his other friends on the Tour.

“No, I think it’s important to have a really nice balance of, obviously, the grind, but then the stress-free kind of take your mind off it and also enjoy the fruits of your labor,” Spieth told PGATour.com. “If we don’t have celebrations of different things that we’re able to accomplish in life, whether it’s a wedding or it’s a great year, or whatever it is, then you’re going to look back in 20 years and say, I just worked my whole life.If we have the luxury of being able to go out and do that, then I think we’ll enjoy doing so.”

Learn more about Spieth’s future wife.

1. The Couple Got Engaged on Christmas Eve 2017

Congrats, Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret! pic.twitter.com/DvVq9ddsEI — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 25, 2017

According to People.com, Spieth and Verret got engaged on Christmas Eve 2017. Spieth had to revamp his initial proposal idea after he became sick prior to their engagement.

“I had a decent idea and then I was pretty sick,” Spieth explained to PGATour.com. “And so I had to have a backup plan. But I woke up and felt good that day and went through with it.”

Spieth noted he did the proposal when family was in town.

“It was nice,” Spieth told PGATour.com. “My brother was in town and her sister got in town, so we had our families there afterwards and it was a great night, really excited.”

2. Annie Graduated From Texas Tech While Jordan Went to Texas Really proud of @annie_verret on an extremely successful college career! #shesgoodlooking #morehairthanme A post shared by Jordan Spieth (@jordanspieth) on Dec 14, 2014 at 1:06pm PST

According to Verret’s Linkedin page, Verret graduated from Texas Tech’s Rawls College of Business with a Management degree in 2014. It so happens Spieth went to Texas, one of Texas Tech’s Big 12 rivals. After Verret’s graduation, Spieth posted a rare photo of the two of them, and even made a joke about his hairline.

“Really proud of @annie_verret on an extremely successful college career! #shesgoodlooking #morehairthanme,” Spieth posted on Instagram.

Prior to getting involved in her non-profit work, Verret worked as a salesperson at St. Bernard Sports.

3. Annie Works For The Birthday Party Project, a Dallas Non-Profit That Reaches Out to Homeless Youth

Since graduating from Texas Tech, Annie has worked for a number of organizations, but started in her current role with The Birthday Project in July 2017, per Verret’s Linkedin page. The Birthday Party Project is a non-profit that throws birthday parties for homeless children.

Verret detailed The Birthday Party’s mission on Linkedin.

Founded in Dallas in 2012, the mission of The Birthday Party Project is to bring JOY to homeless children through the magic of birthdays. TBPP partners with homeless and transitional housing agencies in the DFW area and 11 other cities in the United States to host monthly birthday parties for the children currently in these living situations.

4. Jordan Purchased a Dallas Home For $7.1 Million in 2016

Spieth has plenty of space for a new family after purchasing a spacious 16,665-square-foot Dallas home for $7.1 million in 2016. According to The Star-Telegram, the home is located in the Preston Hollow neighborhood, and was previously owned by golfer Hunter Mahan. Spieth has quite the house with his own indoor basketball court and wine cellar.

Last December, Spieth bought fellow golfer Hunter Mahan’s palatial estate in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas for $7.1 million. At the time, the 16,665-square-foot home had five bedrooms and six baths, an indoor basketball court, golf simulator, infinity pool, wine cellar and 12-car garage.

5. Annie Has Worked For a Number of Non-Profits Including the American Heart Association & The First Tee

Based on Verret’s Linkedin profile, she seems to have a passion for non-profits. Prior to her current gig at The Birthday Party Project, she worked at The First Tee, another non-profit located in Dallas. According to The First Tee, the organization uses golf to teach kids the following nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment.

Verret served as an event coordinator with The First Tee for two years and seven months. Verret detailed her duties while working with the organization.

Development of financial, participation and community engagement goals for each event…Work with event committees, staff and volunteers to implement comprehensive event plans to maximize net event revenue, event participation and community engagement.

Verret began as an outreach assistant intern, and also had a human resources internship with the American Heart Association.