Masters Sunday Live Stream: How to Watch CBS Online Without Cable

Tiger Woods may not be in contention heading into Sunday at the Masters like many were hoping, but boy are we in for a good finish. The final pairing pits together Patrick Reed and Rory McIroy in a rematch of their famous 2016 Ryder Cup battle, while a number of heavy hitters–Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood, Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth–are all in the Top 10 and well within striking distance.

CBS will have a special on Fred Couples starting at 1 p.m. ET, then coverage of the fourth and final round from Augusta will be from 2 p.m. until about 7 p.m. ET, or whenever the green jacket is handed out. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of all the action on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch the Masters on CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Masters on CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: CBS (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the Masters on CBS live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Masters.com & Masters App: Different from the television broadcast, you can watch coverage of featured groups, Amen Corner or Holes 15 & 16 on your computer via Masters.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Masters app.