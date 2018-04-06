How to Order UFC 223 PPV on Computer, Phone or Streaming Device

The UFC 223 card has seen a significant number of twists and turns over the last few days (thanks, Conor), but it’s still an anticipated event, as Joanna Jedrzejczyk seeks revenge against Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch, and Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to win the UFC lightweight title when he takes on Al Iaquinta.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can still order the main-card fights through Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV or UFC TV, then you can watch on your computer, phone or other streaming device such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, etc. Here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know:

Price: $64.99 for HD

How to Order: Whether or not you have Amazon Prime, you can order the UFC 223 PPV right here. Select “Buy Pay-Per-View HD $64.99”, and follow the ensuing instructions to purchase.

Where You Can Watch: Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch the fights live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

How to Order: If you already have a Sling TV subscription, make sure you’re signed in, then head to your account to purchase UFC 223. If you don’t have Sling TV, you can start a free 7-day trial right here (it doesn’t matter what channel package you choose), then you can go to your account to purchase UFC 223. You can also order from within the app.

Where You Can Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

UFC TV

Price: $64.99 for HD; $54.99 for SD plus one month of Fight Pass for new subscribers

How to Order: To order the fights through UFC TV, head to this page and select “Purchase Pay-Per-View”. After selecting the option you want, you’ll need to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do.

Where You Can Watch: Once purchased, you can return to the UFC website to watch the fights on your computer. Or, if you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One and select Smart TV’s. You can find the full list of compatible devices here