Lara vs Hurd Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

A junior middleweight unification fight is on tap for Saturday night in Las Vegas, as WBA (Super) and IBO title holder Erislandy Lara will take on IBF champ Jarrett Hurd.

In the United States, the event is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be broadcast on Showtime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Showtime live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of Showtime through Amazon Channels, which comes with a free 7-day trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, with Showtime available as an add-on. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and if you add Showtime when signing up, you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: The Showtime channel can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial. Once signed up, you can then watch the fight live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

After pushing Canelo Alvarez to the brink in a close split-decision loss back in 2014, Lara has won six consecutive fights to run his record to 25-2-2 with 14 knockouts. However, with recent wins over guys like Jan Zaveck, Vanes Martirosyan, Yuri Foreman and Terrell Gausha, the competition certainly hasn’t been all that stellar.

That changes on Saturday night.

One of the more promising up-and-coming fighters in the game, the 27-year-old Hurd is undefeated at 21-0-0, and no opponent has gone the distance against him since a majority-decision win over Emmanuel Sanchez back in December of 2014. He has stopped each of his last seven opponents, most recently finishing Austin Trout in the 10th round last October.

“I feel like Trout was the perfect fight for me to prepare for Lara, being that it serves as the natural transition to assimilate and go from one southpaw to another,” Hurd said.

At the moment, Lara still has to be considered the best at 154 pounds, but Hurd is young and he isn’t far behind. As such, this stacks up as a tremendous fight on paper that will provide a lot of clarification at the top of the division.