Liverpool vs Roma Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable in USA

Coming off victories in the quarterfinals against the runaway English and Spanish champs, respectively, Liverpool and Roma are set to begin their Champions League semifinal matchup with the first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Preview

Going up against a Manchester City side that has dominated the Premier League and largely been considered the best team in Europe this season, Liverpool looked like the better side in the All-England quarterfinal. One of just two teams to beat City in Premier League play this year, Jurgen Klopp’s side followed that up with a 3-0 drubbing at home in the first leg then slammed the door on the Citizens with a 2-1 victory at the Etihad.

A deadly attack led by the unstoppable Mohamed Salah, Liverpool has scored 80 goals in the Premier League, which is second only to City, and a whopping 33 in Champions League play, which is six more than the next side (PSG). Moreover, in the four matches since the knockout phase began, Liverpool has tallied 10 goals (and that includes a second leg against Porto in which they sat on a 5-0 aggregate lead and didn’t score), while the trio of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have combined for nine of those goals and two assists.

Roma, meanwhile, comes into this one after a thrilling quarterfinal win over the one European team that could claim they’ve been better than City this season: Barcelona. The Catalans jumped out to a 4-1 aggregate lead with a dominant performance at Camp Nou, but a seemingly harmless Edin Dzeko 80th minute goal in that one turned out to be critical, as Roma responded with a 3-0 home win in the second leg and completed the unbelievable comeback by advancing on away goals.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side is tight at the back, as they’ve allowed just two percent of opposing shots to come from inside the box during Champions League play. Slowing down Salah–their former player–and company is an obviously tall task, but their 3-0 win over Barca, in which they allowed just three shots on a target, was a reminder of how well they can frustrate even the best attacking side liverin the world.

Put it all together, and this is fascinating matchup between two sides that not many people felt would still be playing at this stage.