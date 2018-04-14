How to Watch NBA Playoffs Live Online Without Cable in 2018

Sit back and relax, basketball fans. The 2018 NBA playoffs are upon us, and over the next two months, there will be somewhere between 60 and 105 games demanding your unrelenting attention. This has been one of the most entertaining seasons in recent memory, and the postseason–as is tradition–is going to continue to deliver can’t-miss basketball.

Every game of the playoffs will be broadcast nationally on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT or NBA TV (full schedule). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable, you can watch all of those channels live on your computer, phone, video game console, Smart TV or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: Includes ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV

Sling TV: Includes ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV

Hulu With Live TV: Includes ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT

All of these services, which allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or annual contract, have different pros and cons, so here’s a further run down of what they include, how to sign up and how to watch every NBA postseason game online without cable:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. Not only does this service feature the best channel packages, included cloud DVR and a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you watch most shows and events up to three days after they air even if you forgot to DVR them, making it the best option for the NBA playoffs, but there are also a couple of potential deals for new subscribers that improve the price point: You can either get $25 off each of your first three months when you enter promo code “YESNOW3”, or you can get an Amazon Fire TV when you prepay for two months.

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in all four bundles, while NBA TV is in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” packages. You can find the complete channel list right here

Pricing Options: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “YESNOW3” before checking out, you can get $25 off each of your first three months. For example, the Live a Little package will cost $10 per month for the first three months, or the Go Big bundle will be just $35 per month for the entirety of the playoffs.

Extras: You can watch on two different devices at the same time; 20 hours of cloud DVR (Beta stage) is included; Includes a “72-hour rewind” feature, which allows you to watch certain shows and events up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to record them on your DVR; Includes an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package and add the Amazon Fire TV if you want to prepay two months (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “YESNOW3” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, and iPads and iPhones. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

You can also watch games that are broadcast on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. ABC games can be watched without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but for ESPN and ESPN2 games, you’ll need to use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in to a TV provider to watch.

Sling TV

The first to dive in to the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV remains the lowest price point if you’re planning on keeping a streaming service for the long term. The downside is that you won’t get as many channels as the other streaming services unless you include a bunch of add-ons (which increases the price), but if you’re looking to keep things basic, this is the way to go.

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange: 25-plus channels | Sports Extra with Orange: 14 channels | ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are in the Sling Orange bundle, while NBA TV is in the Sports Extra add-on. can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Sling Orange: $20 per month | Sports Extra with Orange: $5 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

How to Sign Up: Head to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

You can also watch games that are broadcast on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. ABC games can be watched without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but for ESPN and ESPN2 games, you’ll need to use your Sling TV credentials to sign in to a TV provider to watch.

Hulu With Live TV

Many are probably already familiar with Hulu, a video-on-demand subscription service similar to Netflix. However, in addition to an ever-growing library of on-demand TV shows, exclusives and movies, Hulu recently entered the live-TV streaming business by launching Hulu With Live TV, which costs $39.99 (includes on-demand library with limited commercials) or $43.99 (includes on-demand library with no commercials) per month.

The service is unique in that it couples a bundle of live TV channels with its extensive library of on-demand content, so if you’re looking to watch NBA playoff games live, then switch over to watching old “Seinfeld” episodes, Hulu With Live TV is the only service that offers all of that at once.

Total Channels Included: 50-plus, depending on local channels available, plus Hulu’s entire on-demand library. ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included. You can find the complete channel list right here.

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (includes the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (includes the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, while you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, while you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices. You can find a complete list of compatible devices here.

You can also watch games that are broadcast on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. ABC games can be watched without cable if you have a participating internet service provider (ISP), but for ESPN and ESPN2 games, you’ll need to use your Hulu credentials to sign in to a TV provider to watch.