NFL Draft 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Teams across the league make some of their final–and most important–2018 roster improvements, the best college players in the country find their new homes, and fans get an introduction to the future of their favorite franchise. It’s time for the 2018 NFL draft.

In the United States, the television schedule for the draft is as follows:

Thursday: ESPN (8-11:30 p.m. ET), NFL Network (8-11:30 p.m. ET) and Fox (8-11:30 p.m. ET)

Friday: ESPN2 (7-11:30 p.m. ET), NFL Network (7-11 p.m. ET) and Fox (7-11 p.m. ET)

Saturday: ESPN (Noon-7 p.m. ET) and NFL Network (Noon-7 p.m. ET)

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch those channels live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

For NFL Network or Fox coverage:

FuboTV: Though it doesn’t have ESPN, the “Fubo Premier” channel package includes both NFL Network and Fox (live in select markets). You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the draft live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

For ESPN or Fox coverage:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, which includes ESPN and Fox (live in select markets) but not NFL Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the draft on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ESPN and Fox (live in select markets) are both included in all four channel bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can also get an Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the draft live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Preview

Unlike in many of the years past, the No. 1 pick isn’t a foregone conclusion. The Cleveland Browns, who have two of the first four picks and six selections inside the Top 65, are widely expected to take a quarterback, but which one they’ll choose is still a question mark.

USC’s Sam Darnold is the favorite, but Oklahoma’s polarizing Baker Mayfield is “definitely in the conversation,” while the Joshes–Rosen and Allen–are certainly in the mix, as well. Not only will it be interesting to see who Cleveland pulls the trigger on, but where each of those QB’s land, along with Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, could very easily reshape the landscape of the NFL in a big way over the next couple of years.

In the non-quarterback portion of the draft, the New York Giants’ decision between NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb and Penn State dynamic running back Saquon Barkley looms as a big one. If it’s the latter, or if Cleveland grabs Barkley at No. 4, it’ll be the third straight year a RB is a top-five pick (Ezekiel Elliott in 2016, Leonard Fournette in 2017).

Of course, that’s all just the first hour of the draft. Over the course of the next three days, there will be 256 picks, countless trades, sleepers, reaches, seemingly innocuous selections that will go on to be stars and, of course, one Mr. Irrelevant.