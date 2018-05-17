AT&T Byron Nelson 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Following Webb Simpson’s dominant performance at the Players, the PGA Tour heads to Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas for the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. This is the first year it will be held at Trinity Forest.

The field, obviously, isn’t anywhere near as strong as last week, but there are still plenty of intriguing players who will be teeing it up this week. The favorite is Jordan Spieth, who wasn’t great at TPC Sawgrass (T41), but he had tallied six Top-20’s in his previous seven tournaments, plus he has the advantage of this being a home-town course for him.

“I don’t know if it’s a home-field advantage for me or not,” Spieth said. “I’ve played there a lot, but so have a lot of guys [touring pros] who live in North Texas.”

That list includes Beau Hossler, who lives in Dallas, plays out of Trinity Forest and isn’t far removed from a second-place finish at the Houston Open. The 23-year-old is in his first full year on Tour, and he has just the one aforementioned Top-10 since the calendar turned to 2018, but his comfort level makes him an interesting sleeper to watch.

Remaining with the Texas theme, Jimmy Walker played his college golf at Baylor, he lives in Texas, and he enters this tournament with scintillating form. His runner-up finish at the Players was his second-straight Top-5 individual finish (not counting the Zurich), and his third-straight Top-20.

The defending champion at this tournament is Billy Horschel. And while that may not matter much considering we’re at a new course, Horschel has picked up three Top-12’s in his last four tournaments, including a win at the Zurich Classic.

Other noteworthy players in the field include two-time tournament champion Sergio Garcia, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott, Branden Grace and Marc Leishman.