Cavs vs. Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Game 7 Online

The Celtics haven’t lost at home in the playoffs. LeBron James hasn’t lost a conference finals series in eight years. Something has to give tonight when the Celtics host the Cavs in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ESPN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ESPN is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

WatchESPN: You can also watch the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider in order to watch these streams, but if you don’t have that, you can sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch on ESPN’s platforms.

Cavs vs.Celtics Game 7 Preview

The home team has won every game this series, and most of them haven’t even been close. The Cavs opened up an early double-digit Friday night in Game 6 and held it throughout, cruising to a 109-99 victory and setting up a Game 7 showdown.

LeBron James was dominant as ever in Game 6, going off for a series-high 46 points and narrowly missing his second triple-double of the series. James, though, has been up-and-down in the three games played in Boston. He was dominant in Game 2, scoring 42 points and nothing a triple-double with 12 assists and 10 rebounds. But he scored only 15 points in Game 1 and 26 in Game 5. If the Cavs are going to win on the road for the first time all series, it’ll likely require a monster performance from James.

Among the keys for Boston: The performance of Jayson Tatum, especially as it relates to his ability to get to the free-throw line. Tatum had 24 points and 7 rebounds in Boston’s 96-83 victory in Game 5, when he went 7-for-8 from the line. In Boston’s Game 6 loss on Friday, Tatum had only 15 points, and didn’t attempt a free-throw.

Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have Boston as a slight 2-point favorite, indicating bettors expect a down-to-the-wire game.