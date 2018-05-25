Celtics vs. Cavs Live Stream: How to Watch Game 6

The last time a LeBron James-led team failed to make the NBA Finals was 2010, when the Boston Celtics eliminated James’ Cavaliers in the conference semifinals. James’ streak of seven straight Finals appearances could end tonight, and if that’s what happens, it’ll once again be the Celtics sending James packing.

Boston can win its first conference title in eight years with a win tonight in Cleveland, where the Celtics and Cavs will battle in Game 6. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Celtics Cavs Live Stream Options for Game 6

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ESPN. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ESPN is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

WatchESPN: You can also watch the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WatchESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider in order to watch these streams, but if you don’t have that, you can sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch on ESPN’s platforms.

Celtics vs. Cavs Game 6 Preview

The series has wildly back and forth, with each team winning every game on its home court. The Celtics won Games 1, 2 and 5 in Boston, and hold home-court advantage in the event of a pivotal Game 7. The Cavs blew the Celtics out in Game 3 and held on for a 9-point victory in Game 4 in Cleveland, giving LeBron and Co. their seventh straight home victory. The Cavs need a win tonight to avoid being eliminated before the Finals for the first time since 2014, when James was still in Miami.

James has been his usual dominant self at certain points in the series, scoring more than 40 points twice and carrying the Cavs in both of their victories. But he looked tired and out of sorts in Game 5, when Marcus Morris blanketed him.

The Celtics, who lost to James-led teams in the Eastern Conference finals in 2012 and 2017, have been one of the feel-good stories of the playoffs so far, beating Milwaukee in seven games and Philadelphia in five despite the absence of Kyrie Irving, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in March, and Gordon Hayward, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury six minutes into the season.

Sportsbooks have the Cavs as 7-point favorites, but the Celtics as modest favorites to win the series since they have the lead and can fall back on home-court advantage in Game 7.

