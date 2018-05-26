Champions League Final Live Stream: How to Watch Real Madrid-Liverpool Online

Real Madrid aim for a third straight European crown when they take on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in Kiev. It’s been a long road for Liverpool, who entered the tournament in the playoff round and are seeking a sixth title in European history. Those looking for a Champions League final live stream can find one easily and legally,

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: Fox (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial now matter what bundle you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is tailored towards international soccer fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

Some of the world’s most exciting offensive players will collide in Kiev on Sunday. While the prowess of Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah has been well-documented this season, Saturday’s matchup could be determined by the tactics these managers employ to slow down the threats. Real Madrid has been excellent at shutting down their opponents so far in this tournament, but the speed and precision of Salah cannot be ignored. Salah will likely be running on the same side as Marcelo, one of the best fullbacks in the world and also a key part of Madrid’s attacking movement. If Madrid are going to use Marcelo on offense, they must be careful to not overextend against speedy Liverpool.

Klopp has spearheaded this surprise run for Liverpool, who defeated Roma 7-6 in the semifinal, but Klopp has lost his last five finals, three of them with Borussia Dortmund. To bring the title back to England he’ll need more magic from Mo, the Premier League Golden Boot winner that carried Liverpool to this point.

The X-factor in this final could be Gareth Bale. The Welsh superstar has returned to form, and his speed could be a major turning point in the later stages. Because Liverpool play a high press, the fatigue factor in the second half will be massive. It’s imperative that Liverpool score or keep the game neutral by halftime, lest they chase the game in the second half. Bale could appear as a sub, and use his speed to shift the balance in Madrid’s favor.