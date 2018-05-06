El Clasico 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid Online

Who cares if Barcelona has already secured another La Liga trophy? Who cares if Real Madrid is more focused on the Champions League, where they will play for a third consecutive title later this month?

This is still El Clasico, and as such, it demands all of your attention. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game in the United States:

Viewing Information

Note this information is for those in the United States

Date: Sunday, May 6, 2018

Start Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports (there will also be a “Second Screen Experience” on beIN Sports 7, a Cristiano Ronaldo-focused broadcast on beIN Sports 8, and a Lionel Messi-focused broadcast on beIN Sports 9)

Live Stream: FuboTV. A live-streaming service tailored towards international soccer fans, FuboTV includes beIN Sports, beIN Sports Espanol, beIN Sports7, beIn Sports 8, and beIN Sports 9 in its main channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

There may be nothing on the line besides Real Madrid chasing Atletico for second place in La Liga, but you know every single player and manager is always desperate for a win when these teams oppose each other.

“The most special thing was my first goal in the Clasico in the 2014/2015 season,” said Luis Suarez, who has tallied five goals in seven Clasico league games since joining Barca. “I also remember the goals from the 4-0 at the Bernabeu. It is always a unique moment to score a goal against the eternal rival.”

Suarez was one of three players to score when these teams last met in December, as Barca rolled to a 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu. Barcelona is now 4-1-1 in the last six La Liga Clasicos, and though they don’t have much to gain on Sunday, you can bet that would like to: 1) Make Andres Iniesta’s final Clasico a memorable one, and 2) have Real Madrid questioning themselves in the lead up to the Champions League final. Rest assured they will have plenty of motivation to extend their home undefeated streak to 26 matches across all competition.

As for Real Madrid, Sunday’s Clasico not only offers a chance for revenge after that embarrassing home defeat four months ago, but Zinedine Zidane’s club would absolutely love to be the ones to spoil Barcelona’s run at becoming the first undefeated team in La Liga history.

“We must play as we always do, try everything to win,” said Zidane. “The only thing is that if a player is not at 100 percent, he will not play, but the others will.”

Even if this Clasico ultimately has a little less juice than some previous installments, it’s still El Clasico at the end of the day–and that makes it a must-watch event.